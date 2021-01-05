Your year of self-care starts now

0 shares Share

Jan. 5, 2021

This paid piece is sponsored by GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness.

You made it through 2020 – now spend 2021 feeling the benefits of stepping up your self-care.

From your stress level to your overall health, paying a little extra attention to taking care of yourself can lead to big rewards.

And it’s not hard to get started with these six steps to self-care through GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness

Enter the recovery lounge

A recovery lounge might sound like something you do after a hard workout – and it can be – but that’s not necessarily the case.

GreatLIFE has recovery lounges at Woodlake and Harrisburg, and “once people try it, they usually come back,” vice president of fitness Randall Hill said.

Use the lounge before a workout, and you’ll find you’re able to give 100 percent in the gym. Use it after, and help avoid the sore muscles that can come with starting or restarting an exercise program.

“Especially this time of year, people are coming back into the gym who maybe haven’t made it a priority, so they could be more sore and not have as much energy as people who have already built that routine,” Hill said. “Taking time to take care of you and not just lifting or running or doing a group class definitely pays off in avoiding aches and pains.”

And you don’t even have to work out at all to still enjoy the recovery lounge benefits.

“Some moms and dads like to bring in their kids even when they’re not going to work out but connect to the WiFi and get a little work done and sit in the recovery lounge,” Hill said. “It’s about getting people comfortable.”

GreatLIFE team members are happy to walk you through how to use the lounge and offer a complimentary demonstration. From there, it’s a simple add-on to your monthly membership.

Experience massage, take in a tan

It’s easier than ever to work in a massage or tan at the new dedicated space inside Woodlake.

“It’s nice and quiet, and it’s got the GreatLIFE feel, but you don’t have to walk through the whole gym to get there,” Hill said.

Since it opened, the new massage space has had two record months.

“Having our own space really makes a difference for the members who use it,” Hill said. “Plus, you can drop your kids at Great Kids while you go get a massage.”

Your kids also can have fun there while you work in a tan.

GreatLIFE’s partnership with Year Round Brown has expanded to include level-three stand-up tanning beds, which provide electronic check-in and recognize skin types. The tan time won’t advance more than two minutes to prevent overexposure.

“They do a great job promoting the safety element, and both GreatLIFE members and Year Round Brown members can use this new addition,” Hill said.

Hot studio and saunas

It’s the ideal time of year to indulge with a hot studio class or visit to a sauna.

You’ll find saunas in the GreatLIFE locations at Woodlake, 69th and Minnesota, and Harrisburg.

The hot studio is at Woodlake, and members can register for classes using the GreatLIFE app.

“So if you’re worried about being around a lot of people, you can see how many are registered, so you know ahead of time you won’t show up to a class that’s packed,” Hill said.

Float and steam away

And don’t forget your GreatLIFE member benefits can help you save while you do some self-care.

You’ll receive 15 percent off services at Escape Float Spa, including a float, cryo, red light bed, sauna and NormaTec sleeves, as well as special weekly and biweekly membership rates.

And escape to an infrared sauna anytime with savings on a membership at 3 Degrees. Get $10 off any membership at either Sioux Falls location.

Indulge your sweet tooth

Self-care definitely can include an occasional dessert – and GreatLIFE members save there too.

Stop by Suburban Lanes for a classic root beer float.

Save 10 percent off your purchase at Nothing Bundt Cakes.

Receive a free mini-cupcake token with any purchase of $10 or more at Oh My Cupcakes.

And top it off with a 10 percent discount at Stensland Family Farms.

Make time for fun

Nothing helps you feel better and recharge than stepping away for some fun.

Click here for all the ways GreatLIFE can help you save on everything from entertainment to vacationing.

And mark your calendar for member appreciation events all this month!