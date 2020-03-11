Zac Brown Band postpones concert in Sioux Falls

30 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

March 11, 2020

The April 15 Zac Brown Band concert at the Denny Sanford Premier Center has been postponed.

That’s according to the Zac Brown Band’s website, which shows concerts from March 12 to April 25 postponed so far.

“This was an extremely difficult decision, but the well-being of our fans is always our top priority,” the website said.

Rescheduled dates will be announced soon and fans are asked to retain their tickets, as they will be honored on the new dates.