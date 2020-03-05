ZipRecruiter ranks Sioux Falls among hottest job markets

0 shares Share

March 5, 2020

Online career site ZipRecruiter has ranked Sioux Falls the third-hottest job market in the country this year.

The employment site ranked cities of more than 100,000 people based on the total number of job postings in the past year, the percentage growth of job postings, the median annual wage offered and the average number of job openings per job seeker.

At No. 3, Sioux Falls “rises up the rankings due to its rapid job growth rate and high opportunity index,” ZipRecruiter said.

“It has a particularly impressive number of job opportunities in health care and financial services because it has four major hospitals and because its lack of a state corporate income tax has attracted multiple financial companies to establish their headquarters there.”

Fargo ranked first because of its job growth rate and favorable ratio of jobs to candidates.

“Right now, job postings are growing at a rate of 55 percent per year in Fargo, and employers are struggling to find qualified candidates. That gives each applicant a higher likelihood of hearing back from employers, landing interviews and getting offers,” ZipRecruiter said.

“Like other cities along the northern frontier, Fargo is cold, but it has a lot going for it. It is surrounded by universities, has a top-level hospital and is home to one of Microsoft’s largest corporate campuses.”

To see the complete report, click here.