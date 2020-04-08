Zoo names interim CEO

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

April 8, 2020

A former Good Samaritan Society and Sonifi executive has been named the interim CEO of the Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History.

Suzie O’Meara Hernes has spent the past five years in leadership roles at The Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society, most recently as president of the Good Samaritan Foundation. Before moving into the nonprofit world, she had an extensive career with business and technology companies, including as a vice president with Sonifi/LodgeNet Interactive.

She is a graduate of Augustana University.

“We’re excited Suzie is able to step into this interim role and guide the organization through the transition at this critical time. Her experience in nurturing a mission-driven and values-based team culture will serve the zoo well over the coming months. She has the right combination of understanding both the business and nonprofit worlds to ensure the zoo is well positioned for the zoo’s permanent CEO,” said Jeff Hugunin, board chair of the Sioux Falls Zoological Society.

While the zoo is closed to guests at this time, the animal care and operations team continues to care for the animals and ensure the zoo will be ready to reopen when it’s safe, the board said in a statement.

Hernes will remain in the interim role until a permanent CEO is selected and in place. The search process, being led by Zoo Advisors, a national firm with extensive experience working with zoos across the country, is expected to be completed this summer.

However, the timing of when a new CEO would start will be dependent on the current pandemic and stay-at-home orders.