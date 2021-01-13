Zueger joins Lloyd Cos. in return to commercial real estate

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Jan. 13, 2021

Industry veteran Kristen Zueger has returned to commercial real estate, becoming a broker associate at Lloyd Cos.

She briefly left the industry nearly two years ago to serve as executive director of the Sanford Health Foundation.

“I truly missed the commercial real estate field and was seeking additional flexibility, and after looking at many opportunities, this one was a perfect fit for me and one I couldn’t pass up,” Zueger said in a statement. “I continue to have a passion and respect for the Sanford organization and its mission and will always support them.”

Zueger, a Sioux Falls native, began her commercial real estate career in the Twin Cities. She returned home in 1995 and spent the next nearly 25 years facilitating commercial real estate deals at multiple firms.

Her career has included bringing major national names to Sioux Falls – most recently the lineup of tenants at Lake Lorraine, including Dave & Buster’s, HomeGoods, Marshalls and Ross Dress for Less.

“Kristen has been a respected industry colleague for years, and we’re happy to have her on our team,” said Raquel Blount, Lloyd Cos.’ vice president of commercial real estate.

“Her professionalism, strategic vision and strong relationships make her an instant asset to Lloyd Cos. and the clients she serves.”

At Lloyd, Zueger will specialize in office, retail and NNN-leased investment properties nationwide.

“I’ve always worked very well with the Lloyd team and just appreciate the whole organization as well as their growth,” Zueger said. “It’s been astronomical, and it’s very appealing to me to be involved with the overall long-term plan at Lloyd.”

Zueger said she has high expectations for the year ahead.

“I think the momentum is going to really build this year,” she said. “I feel like there is going to be significant growth in this industry. There are people out there looking to buy and looking to sell, and you just have to put the right people together. When I look at the deals coming through the Lloyd office, it’s hard to believe. I feel like we’re going to be busy no matter what.”