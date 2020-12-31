And the People’s Choice winner is … Jake on Bass

0 shares Share

The people have spoken: Jake on Bass is the winner of the 2020 SculptureWalk People’s Choice award.

The piece by Hartford artist Scott Schlag will be purchased by the city of Sioux Falls and added to its collection of public art, which now totals 17 sculptures.

“I am very honored to be chosen for the People’s Choice Award from among so many great artistic sculptures in SculptureWalk 2020,” Schlag said in a statement. “This year has certainly been difficult and challenging for most people. I hope my buddy Jake gave people some smiles and put joy in their hearts.”

Jake was the artist’s “hunting buddy and constant companion, following me everywhere on our acreage,” Schlag continued. “I could get him to do almost anything and often took pictures of him in comical poses. I feel the sculpture Jake on Bass epitomizes this aspect of his character. He was always there to welcome me home at the end of day. I can think of no better example of God’s unconditional love than the love a dog gives us.”

The sculpture is on the east side of Phillips Avenue between 11th and 12th streets.

The winner of the Best of Show award this year, which is selected through artists’ peer reviews, is Tough Tough Act to Follow by Illinois artist Ray Kobald.