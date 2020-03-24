Augustana to end spring semester online

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Augustana University will continue to deliver curriculum online for the remainder of the spring semester in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I know this decision is disappointing to hear, even if you started to anticipate that such a decision was likely, but we assure you that we are exercising our best judgment based on what we know today,” Augustana president Stephanie Herseth Sandlin said in a message to the campus.

Augustana faculty, in collaboration with colleagues across campus who mostly will be working remotely, will continue to provide other services to students through virtual meetings using online platforms. The university intends to host a creative, virtual commencement ceremony in May to celebrate its graduates, it said in a statement. That will be followed this fall by special activities and recognition during Viking Days.

Augustana will continue to provide more details to students throughout the remainder of the week.

“Faculty and administrators are sharing and analyzing extraordinary amounts of information to drive decisions, answer questions, and exchange innovative ideas for ensuring continued student learning and for facilitating effective student engagement over the next two months,” president Herseth Sandlin said.