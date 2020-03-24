S.D. universities to finish semester online, postpone graduation ceremonies

March 24, 2020

The South Dakota Board of Regents has decided courses will be delivered remotely and commencement ceremonies will be postponed this spring for the six public universities and two special schools it governs.

The spring 2020 semester is scheduled to end May 8.

Students attending South Dakota School for the Blind & Visually Impaired will work with teachers remotely through May 1, consistent with state directives for other K-12 schools. Outreach visits have been suspended at both that school and the South Dakota School for the Deaf. Audiology clinics will be closed until further notice.

Because state officials anticipate an increase in COVID-19 infections, presidents at all South Dakota public university campuses have made the difficult decision to postpone spring 2020 commencement ceremonies, the Board of Regents said in a statement. Further details will be shared as new plans are confirmed.

“The public universities’ priority is to ensure that instruction continues through the remainder of the spring semester,” the board said. “No tuition or fees will be adjusted unless a student withdraws completely from the university on or before March 28 or the institution is unable to deliver a course online.”

Students may qualify for credits to their accounts in the following areas:

50 percent housing credit, except for those students approved for emergency housing at the close of the extended spring break.

Pro-rated credit for meal plans not used and full credit on unused flex dollars.

Pro-rated credit for parking permits, equal to 50 percent of the spring semester.

Refer to university-specific news releases and websites to stay up to date on the status of campus operations.