Find COVID-19 business, event updates here

The rapidly developing COVID-19 pandemic is having a broad impact on Sioux Falls-area businesses and events. This page will be updated frequently, so check back often for the latest developments. If your business has information that needs to be communicated to the public, email jodi@siouxfalls.business.
NAIA DII men’s basketball national championship won’t be public event
‘In the thick of it’: Sioux Falls company developing potential treatment for coronavirus
Chamber cancels St. Patrick’s Day Parade over coronavirus concerns
Preparing your business for coronavirus: Access resources here
When disease outbreaks hit, you have responsibilities as an employer
