Health systems, medical leaders: ‘Mask Up, South Dakota’

Oct. 27, 2020

The state’s largest health systems and other business and medical organizations have come together to promote wearing masks as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have climbed statewide.

They promoted the effort with a news conference today at the Washington Pavilion, with the message “Mask Up, South Dakota.”

The campaign will carry over to social media using the hash tag #MaskUpSoDak.

“We are calling on South Dakotans to help to manage health care resources … so we can help those who need to be hospitalized,” said Dr. Benjamin Aaker, who represented the South Dakota State Medical Association.

“Masking is a simple act that each one of us can participate in, and it can save lives.”

The message comes as current statewide hospitalizations reached 395 patients today.

Organizations supporting the effort include Avera Health, Sanford Health, Monument Health, the South Dakota State Medical Association, South Dakota Nurses Association, South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations, South Dakota Municipal League, South Dakota Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce, Associated School Boards of South Dakota, School Administrators of South Dakota and the Great Plains Tribal Leaders Health Board.

This group supports keeping South Dakota open and said the safest way to do that is to practice good hygiene, social distancing and wearing masks. This group is not seeking a mask mandate from government but rather is calling on South Dakotans to help manage health care resources and workforce so our state’s health systems can help those who need to be hospitalized.

The group points to recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has affirmed that wearing masks can help communities slow the spread of COVID-19 when worn consistently and correctly by a majority of people in public settings. Masks are most effective when used along with other preventive measures, including social distancing, frequent hand-washing, and cleaning and disinfecting.

Increased cases and hospitalizations place a greater burden on health care facilities and health care workers, and is taking a toll on individuals, families and workplaces, the group said.

This group is asking South Dakota residents for a renewed and greater commitment to follow a list of preventive practices recommended by the CDC:

Wear a mask to cover your mouth and nose when around others.

Practice social distancing – put 6 feet of space, or two arm lengths, between yourself and people who don’t live in your household.

Practice good hand hygiene – wash hands often and use hand sanitizer.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily.

Stay home when you’re sick or have been exposed to the virus — except to get medical care.

Cover your cough and sneezes.

Monitor your health daily, and watch for symptoms such as fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting or diarrhea.

In addition to the group of organizations listed above, these organizations also support this effort: