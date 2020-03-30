Opportunity Sioux Falls website launched as employment resource

0 shares Share

March 30, 2020

The Sioux Falls Development Foundation has launched Opportunity Sioux Falls, a website designed for area employers seeking temporary or part-time employees and for job-seekers in search of immediate work in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our mission at the Sioux Falls Development Foundation is to promote our area’s economic well-being and quality of life. That is why we felt it vital to launch a website that’s designed to streamline a company’s process to fill immediate hiring needs,” president and CEO Bob Mundt said.

“By facilitating direct conversation between organizations needing workers and job-seekers looking for immediate work, Opportunity Sioux Falls will provide a pathway during these uncertain times.”

Opportunity Sioux Falls also will house additional information for job-seekers, including a listing of local temporary staffing agencies, links to additional job-posting websites, available child care facilities and information on applying for re-employment assistance. The site will house a direct link to the city of Sioux Falls’ COVID-19 page, which provides up-to-date information about the impact of the coronavirus in the Sioux Falls region.

Opportunity Sioux Falls is considered a sister website to the Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce website, found at SupportSiouxFalls.biz, which houses a resource directory of restaurants, retailers and general business services.

“We encourage all area businesses to enter their temporary and part-time openings onto OpportunitySF.com, and we encourage job-seekers to review these opportunities,” Mundt said. “In both prosperous and uncertain times, the work of our region’s businesses remains the same: We are all in this together. We are #OneSiouxFalls.”