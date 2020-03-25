Chamber launches resources for businesses, consumers

0 shares Share

March 25, 2020

The Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce has created a website and resource hotline to support all businesses in the area during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A Chamber of Commerce exists for one reason – to serve our business community,” president and CEO Jeff Griffin said in a statement. “Providing Support Sioux Falls as a resource for the entire business community is a responsibility we are honored to fulfill.”

The website, supportsiouxfalls.biz, is a compilation of information that businesses and consumers need to know about how the coronavirus is affecting the local business community. It features links to expertise from community partners such as the city of Sioux Falls, the Small Business Administration and Downtown Sioux Falls Inc.

The site also offers directories that consumers can access to find ways they can support restaurants, retailers and other businesses – including information on adjusted hours, pickup and delivery options, and ways to purchase gift cards.

The resource hotline allows individuals to convey concerns specific to their business or industry to the chamber, which will relay information to government leadership. All contacts to the resource hotline will be logged, and the information gathered will be used to help public agencies direct resources and keep chamber leadership informed of discussions at local, state and federal levels. The resource hotline can be accessed through the website, by email at business@siouxfalls.com or by phone at 605-373-2005.