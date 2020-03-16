Helpline Center sets up response to pandemic

0 shares Share

March 16, 2020

The 211 Helpline Center has set up a response to the COVID-19 pandemic to help people with finding food or other basic needs and connecting volunteers to help.

Click here to see a centralized location online for organizations and businesses to list available assistance, closures, cancellations and program restrictions. Complete a form online to list your program or resource.

When people call 211, Helpline staff can help connect them to food resources and other basic needs, along with listening and support.

“We know that in challenging times our neighbors and community rallies together in support,” the organization said. “If you are familiar with resources or events that are available to those impacted, please let us know through our website or by calling 211.”