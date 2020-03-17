One Sioux Falls fund launched to provide local COVID-19 relief

0 shares Share

March 17, 2020

A fund established to help those in the Sioux Falls area impacted by COVID-19 raised $700,000 in the first 18 hours.

It’s housed at the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation.

“The goal of this fund is to help Sioux Falls residents avoid evictions and financial hardships if they’re unable to work … and unable to qualify for federal assistance,” Mayor Paul TenHaken said.

Applicants will have to provide documentation of need and inability to receive other help such as federal aid.

First Premier Bank and Premier Bankcard provided the lead gift into fund. Contributions have also been pledged by First Bank and Trust, First Dakota National Bank, Sanford Health, Avera, The First National Bank in Sioux Falls, Lloyd Companies, and Dacotah Bank. TenHaken will ask the Sioux Falls City Council to consider appropriating $250,000 of general fund dollars to the One Sioux Falls Fund. The council will consider the request at a special meeting on March 31.

“This is what Sioux Falls does. When we have something and we have a need, in less than 18 hours we stood up a fund and we got $700,000 in this fund to help people in the MSA. If you live or work within that MSA, you will be eligible to take advantage of the funds being offered,” TenHaken said.

He has spoken with many who are affected already.

“It was really rough. They didn’t know what to do. They were shellshocked. They know they’re going to have to make some hard decisions as a business.”

Sioux Falls resident Bill Earley has volunteered to coordinate fundraising and distribution efforts for the fund. Earley is the former CEO of Red Cross of San Diego/Imperial Counties in California and former general counsel of West Health.

One Sioux Falls Fund: In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation, in partnership with the city of Sioux Falls and local businesses, has established the One Sioux Falls Fund. Learn more and make a gift to the One Sioux Falls Fund.

Corona Help Sioux Falls Fund: A coalition of churches working to bring supplies and food to those in need during the coronavirus pandemic also has established a fund at the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation. Learn more and make a gift to the Corona Help Sioux Falls Fund.

Outreach to local nonprofits: The Community Foundation has reached out to other nonprofits to share issues or concerns their organizations are facing, or are projecting to face, because of the coronavirus. If you are a nonprofit, please connect with Patrick Gale, vice president for community investment.