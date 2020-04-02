Avera adds pay, covers benefits for employees

0 shares Share

April 2, 2020

Many Avera Health employees will be seeing an extra one-time payment, and many will be getting help with their health insurance.

All hourly and designated salaried employees will be offered a one-time relief payment of $500 for full-time staff, $250 for part-time workers and $100 for PRN, or as needed, employees.

In addition, hourly and designated salaried employees who are members of the Avera Health Employee Health Benefit Plan will receive premium assistance during April and May. Avera will cover the cost of designated employees’ entire premium during these months.

“To thank our employees for their long hours and extraordinary commitment during this unprecedented time, Avera is offering assurances during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the health system said in a statement. “Avera employees live our mission each and every day in the communities we serve.”

Avera has established an emergency fund to support its 19,000 employees and their families who experience unforeseen expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Employees can contact the Avera Foundation at foundation@avera.org for an application to request funds.

“Certainly, our patients are central to our mission, but our employees are also central to this mission. We realize this pandemic is causing disruption in many areas of our employees’ lives,” Avera Health president and CEO Bob Sutton said.

“So we are taking extra steps to invest in our employees during this uncertain time, letting them know that we support them and they are not going through this time alone.”

Sanford Health also recently announced extra pay and benefits for many of its employees.