Sanford to make one-time payment, cover health insurance for hourly employees

Sanford Health employees got some good news to end the work week: Many of them will be getting some extra money in an upcoming paycheck and won’t have to contribute for health insurance for a few months.

“All members of our Sanford Family play an important role in ensuring we can continue to provide exceptional care to our patients and residents as we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic,” CEO Kelby Krabbenhoft wrote in an email to employees.

“We feel it’s important to invest in you, especially during a time like this. We know the COVID-19 pandemic is causing a disruption to regularly scheduled work. And it has us all feeling uncertain about many things like unpredictable volumes, safety of our families, finances and simply when life can go back to normal. You and your family are important to us — and we want to make sure you are supported in this challenging time.”

The Sanford Family Stability Plan is addressed mostly to hourly, non-exempt employees, who will receive a one-time stability payment in their April 17 paycheck equal to $300 for full-time employees, $150 for part-time employees and $50 for who work PRN, or as needed.

If these employees have elected health insurance through Sanford, their entire premium will be paid for April, May and June, which Sanford said its internal analysis estimates is how long the period of uncertainty might last.

These employees also will received paid time off flexibility. If they have hours reduced or are called off work, they temporarily will not be required to use banked PTO for scheduled hours missed.

“Because hourly (non-exempt) employees are the most impacted by changing volumes and disrupted work schedules, Sanford Health decided it is especially important to invest in this group of our workforce during a time like this,” Krabbenhoft said.

All Sanford employees can potentially use an employee crisis fund or PTO donation fund if needed. Those who are experiencing a financial need due to COVID-19 can request assistance from the employee crisis fund.

“This fund is available for employees experiencing a significant event or radical change in your life that has created an unforeseen, or substantial financial obligation,” Krabbenhoft said, closing with this message to his more than 50,000 employees:

“We are grateful you’re in our Sanford Family. It’s times like this we need to support each other. We’re all in this together. We need you.”