Avera begins allowing limited visitors

May 22, 2020

Avera Health is now allowing one visitor per patient per day in hospitals, surgery centers, emergency departments and clinics during regular visitor hours.

Visitors are still being restricted at long-term care centers to protect their vulnerable population from the spread of COVID-19.

Anyone arriving at an Avera facility will be screened for a fever and other symptoms of COVID-19 before entering the building. Patients and visitors are urged to wear a cloth face mask when arriving to an Avera location. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided. Masks must be worn at all Avera facilities.

Patients and visitors are still asked to observe social distancing of at least 6 feet between people whenever possible, for example, at registration areas and in waiting rooms. It may be necessary for care providers to be closer than 6 feet to conduct examinations.

Some Avera facilities may have different rules or implement changes at different times, so please check with your local facility. Other visitor restrictions are in place for patients diagnosed with COVID-19, so check with the facility.

“We thank our patients and their families for their cooperation and patience during the time when we needed to restrict all visitors. We know this was difficult for everyone, but it was necessary in order to protect patients and staff while preserving valuable protective equipment,” said Dr. Kevin Post, chief medical officer for Avera Medical Group.

Adequate supply of protective equipment, including masks, is now available so that Avera can begin allowing more visitors.

“The health and safety of our patients and our employees continues to be our highest priority. We know visitation is very important in the healing and recovery process. Because COVID-19 is still present in our population, we are taking additional measures toward ensuring the safety of our facilities,” Post said.

Customers, patients and visitors will see these extra measures of safety: