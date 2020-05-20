Sanford Health begins allowing some visitors

0 shares Share

May 20, 2020

Sanford Health is changing its visitor policy after restricting them because of COVID-19.

Starting today, one adult visitor is allowed with each patient at hospitals and clinics across the health system.

For hospitals, one adult visitor per patient can visit from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. All visitors will be screened according to current CDC guidelines, and are expected to wear a cloth or surgical mask at all times. This change in visitor policy does not apply to COVID-19 specific units.

Similarly, for clinic visits and outpatient appointments, one adult visitor is allowed with each patient. The visitor is expected to wear a surgical or cloth mask at all times.

“We’ve taken a strong stand against COVID-19 to keep our patients and employees safe during this pandemic,” said Dr. Allison Suttle, chief medical officer of Sanford Health. “Because we’ve done that, including masking employees in hospitals and clinics, we can now have each patient have a friend or family member by their side in their times of need.”

Anyone who is not feeling well should not accompany another patient to an appointment or visit anyone in a hospital. If you have COVID-19 symptoms, call your regular health care provider — do not come in person to the clinic in order to protect staff members and other patients. Those symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.