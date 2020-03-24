Avera closing hospitals to nearly all visitors

0 shares Share

March 24, 2020

Avera is closing its hospitals to nearly all visitors to protect patients and staff from the spread of COVID-19 beginning March 25.

For end-of-life, births, NICU and pediatric cases, limited visitors will be allowed. Avera is setting up virtual visitation at several of its hospitals. Family members are encouraged to connect with patients by phone, text, social media or video chat.

“We understand that these restrictions will be difficult for patients, family members, friends and loved ones. Top priority is the protection of everyone, especially those who are most vulnerable. Similar to other hospitals across the nation, we are taking these necessary steps to protect our patients and staff. We ask for the cooperation and understanding of the public – we as a health system must act responsibly and do everything we can to minimize the spread of this virus,” said Dr. David Erickson, chief medical and innovation officer for Avera Health.

In addition, Avera Medical Group clinics are asking patients not to bring guests to appointments, except in certain cases such as when the patient is a minor.