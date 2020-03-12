Avera limits visitors, urges use of call center

0 shares Share

March 12, 2020

Avera is recommending people not visit its long-term care centers and will start limiting visitors at its hospitals and clinics within the next week.

People who use Avera facilities for their health care who feel they may have been exposed to COVID-19 or who are displaying symptoms are asked to call 877-282-8372 or contact their clinic before being seen.

The free number is staffed 24 hours a day.

“At this number, people will talk to qualified staff who will discuss their concerns and symptoms, and determine if that patient needs to be seen by a provider,” Avera said in a statement.

“It’s important to call 1-877-AT-AVERA or your clinic number first rather than going directly to your local clinic in order to protect other patients and staff.”

Visits limited

Visitors are not recommended at Avera long-term care centers because those residents are at high-risk of COVID-19.

Families are asked to consult with their local facilities for patients who are in hospice or end-of-life care.

Starting within the next week, Avera hospitals and clinics will allow only one visitor at a time per patient, and that visitor cannot have been exposed to COVID-19, have influenza or flulike symptoms, which are similar to COVID-19 symptoms.

Testing process

Avera has set up processes for testing that will limit exposure, the system said.

“We are working with the state Department of Health, which is the entity that determines which patients are tested. If you have symptoms or are concerned about exposure, please call the 1-877-AT-AVERA number first, and the medical team will direct you. We understand some individuals may want to report to their local clinic, but we are asking that you call before arriving at any Avera facilities in an effort to protect patients and staff.”

The test is available only to individuals who have been screened by a provider and referred for the test. About 80 percent of patients who have COVID-19 can be treated at home. The rate of patients who experience serious complications is only slightly higher than that of seasonal flu, Avera said.

Typical symptoms of COVID-19 are fever of over 100 degrees, cough and shortness of breath. Anyone who is experiencing difficulty breathing or an extremely high temperature should call 877-AT-AVERA.

Here’s how you can protect yourself and your loved ones from COVID-19:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, and then throw the tissue in the trash.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care.

If you are sick, limit close contact with others as much as possible.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.

Avera also encourages social distancing by avoiding crowds and limiting physical contact such as shaking hands or hugging.

Avera Health has more than 19,000 employees and physicians, serving more than 300 locations and 100 communities in a five-state region.