Chick-fil-A to open in Sioux Falls

March 11, 2020

After years of waiting, it’s a done deal: Chick-fil-A is coming to Sioux Falls.

The restaurant, which specializes in chicken sandwiches, plans to build a store at Empire Place, the new retail development that started construction this week in front of The Empire Mall at 4101 W. 41st St.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring Chick-fil-A to Sioux Falls,” said Raquel Blount of Lloyd Cos., who is handling commercial brokerage for Empire Place.

“We know diners from Sioux Falls and beyond have been wanting to support Chick-fil-A here for a long time, and we think this is the perfect location to launch them in the market.”

Chick-fil-A plans to start construction this summer, which could allow it to open yet this year.

The restaurant will include a drive-thru. The Georgia-based, family-owned chain that dates back to 1946 offers its signature menu of chicken sandwiches and related entrees including nuggets, a wrap and salads. It also provides catering.

It’s the third national restaurant to announce plans to locate at the development within the past few weeks. Chipotle Mexican Grill and LongHorn Steakhouse also plan to open their first Sioux Falls locations this year.

“What an incredible trio of new additions to Sioux Falls,” Blount said.

“These are restaurants that have looked at this market for a long time and have decided that Empire Place is the place for them. And they are going to be far from alone. We’re seeing very strong interest from other retailers and restaurants that want to be part of what we’re creating here and anticipate more announcements soon.”

Empire Place will redevelop a former auto dealership in front of The Empire Mall with three standalone buildings for the announced restaurants and four retail centers including multiple businesses. Demolition of the existing building is expected to begin next week.

“We anticipate a very busy spring and summer with leasing interest and construction beginning,” Blount said. “This is quickly becoming an incredibly sought-after location.”