LongHorn Steakhouse plans Sioux Falls location

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Feb. 27, 2020

LongHorn Steakhouse is expanding to Sioux Falls.

The casual dining, full-service restaurant known for its steaks plans to open at Empire Place, the retail development that will be built at 4101 W. 41st St. in front of The Empire Mall and is rapidly filling up with tenants.

“We think Sioux Falls-area diners are going to love the addition of LongHorn Steakhouse,” said Raquel Blount of Lloyd Cos., who is handling commercial brokerage for Empire Place.

“Whether you’re in the mall area for lunch or looking for a great night out, their menu has something for everyone at a terrific price point.”

LongHorn’s signature menu items include the center-cut Flo’s Filet, prime rib, parmesan-crusted chicken and LongHorn salmon. A lunch menu features more than 30 combinations, including salads and Steakhouse burgers.

LongHorn Steakhouse has nearly 500 locations in 40 states, including restaurants in Rapid City, Omaha and Fargo.

LongHorn joins Chipotle Mexican Grill with a standalone location at Empire Place. A former auto dealer building on the site will be demolished in March so construction can begin and tenants can open yet this year.

“Empire Place is going to be a destination for diners from day one,” Blount said. “The interest from these national restaurants that are new to Sioux Falls confirms what a top-quality location this is. As we begin to talk with retailers about the remaining space, it’s driving lots of conversation about potential locations here. There will be more announcements to come.”

Empire Place also has several multitenant retail centers with space available to lease.

“We’re seeing activity from a wide variety of retailers, so there will be many shopping options and likely more food and beverage choices to come too,” Blount said. “We continue to anticipate a very busy year here.”