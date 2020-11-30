Chipotle Mexican Grill to open next week

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Nov. 30, 2020

Chipotle Mexican Grill plans to open its first South Dakota location Dec. 7.

The restaurant at Empire Place, the new development on West 41st Street in front of The Empire Mall, will start serving its burritos, bowls, tacos and more from a newly built location.

Training is underway this week. On Monday, some police officers were the lucky recipients of some of the first boxes of food.

This Chipotle includes a “Chipotlane,” which is a digital drive-thru pickup lane. Customers order online or through the Chipotle app ahead of time and then drive up to retrieve their orders.

Earlier this year, Chipotle ranked as the top restaurant brand for health and safety compliance during COVID-19, according to data from global market research firm Ipsos’ Consumer Health & Safety Index. The ranking followed stops by mystery shoppers at more than 5,700 retailers to look at which were successfully implementing health and safety measures.

Typical Chipotle hours are 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

While it’s the first opening at Empire Place, it will be far from the last. Other tenants, including Chick-fil-A and Crumbl Cookies, are expected to open next year.