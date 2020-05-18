Chuck E. Cheese reopens dining room, games today

0 shares Share

May 18, 2020

Chuck E. Cheese will allow a limited number of customers back into the dining room and game area starting today.

The restaurant at 2600 S. Louise Ave. had been doing carryout only because of COVID-19.

Occupancy will be limited to 25 percent of its normal amount, managers said.

All guests will have their temperatures taken, and anyone with a temperature of 100 degrees or higher won’t be allowed to enter.

Each group will take a group selfie instead of receiving a hand stamp. The photo will be checked again when they leave.

Each guest also will be given hand sanitizer when arriving.

Seating will be set up for social distancing, and some games will not be on.

Chuck E. Cheese continues to offer carryout food, including items priced at $5 or less.