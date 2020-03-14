Restaurants respond to COVID-19

0 shares Share

From additional cleaning to encouraging carryout and delivery orders, local and national restaurants are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic while attempting to carry on their businesses.

This page will be updated frequently as news changes, so check back often. If your restaurant has updates, email jodi@siouxfalls.business.

OpenTable

The online reservation platform OpenTable is reporting a 20 percent reduction in seated diners in the U.S. over the past week. It offered the following suggestions for customers to help restaurants get through the outbreak:

If you have a change of plans, please let the restaurant know as soon as possible so it can plan accordingly. Even canceling the same day is better than not showing up.

Order takeout or delivery. It gives the restaurant business and keeps you well-fed. Many restaurants that don’t usually offer these options are making exceptions.

Rebook for a future date — it will give everyone something to look forward to.

Consider purchasing restaurant gift cards if they’re offered.

Tip generously if you can afford it. Tipped workers are some of the first to suffer in times of economic distress.

Vanguard Hospitality

Vanguard Hospitality, which runs Grille 26, Minervas, Morrie’s Steakhouse and Turks & Caicos Cabana Grille, released a statement saying it is increasing sanitization and encouraging employees who don’t feel well to stay home.

“Our doors will remain open to serve you. We are asking our customers to consider their best health practices to respect the health and well-being of our other guests and staff,” it said.

Customers can order takeout from Minervas, Morrie’s and Grille 26, and can do to-go orders or use Food Dudes delivery at Turks & Caicos Cabana Grille.

Wine Time on Main

Wine Time on Main has canceled its Wine 101 education events for the foreseeable future. The downtown wine bar is still open and is reminding customers they can buy bottles of wine to go.

Flyboy Donuts

Flyboy Donuts is offering free delivery to health care centers and assisted living/nursing facilities. Use the code DeliverSmiles when ordering. Order before midnight for delivery the next day.

Crave American Kitchen & Sushi Bar

Crave has been stepping up its cleaning practices and has removed what it called “all unnecessary tabletop items.” Those will be available upon request and will be sanitized between uses to reduce cross-contact. Guests also are being seated farther apart to help with social distancing.

Curbside takeout is offered at the Sioux Falls location. Call the store upon arrival and the meal will be brought to your car. Crave loyalty members also receive a 20 percent discount. and free delivery through DoorDash.

Panera Bread Co.

In addition to enhanced cleaning, Panera is adding hand sanitizer stands. They will be arriving over the coming weeks, along with antimicrobial covers for Fast Lane kiosks. The company also is preparing to temporarily close cafes for deep cleaning if needed and to potentially limit service to rapid pickup, delivery or drive-thru. Employees can use an emergency PTO policy to stay home if needed.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell has announced it is making preparations in case it needs to operate only through its drive-thru and with delivery.

“We are going to redefine what it means to be a social brand during this coronavirus pandemic, while at the same time keeping our team members safe and continuing to provide our fans with the delicious Taco Bell food they love,” CEO Mark King said in a press release.

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut has added new procedures for contactless delivery. Customers should use the special instructions section when placing an order. It also has reinforced its policy of regularly disinfecting delivery bags. If an employee is confirmed to have COVID-19, the restaurant will be closed until it is determined safe to reopen.

Toppers Pizza

Toppers Pizza is reminding customers they can fill out delivery instructions when they order to let drivers know to leave food at the door when delivering and to call when they arrive.

Remedy Brewing Co.

The downtown brewery and taproom has removed board games and replaced water stations with free bottles of water.

Erbert & Gerbert’s

The sandwich shop is offering contact-free delivery. Customers can leave delivery notes in the special instructions box when ordering online.

Blue 42 Sports Grill

The Hartford restaurant has ordered hand sanitizer stations to be placed at the doors in addition to the ones already located in the bathrooms. Servers are sanitizing menus and condiment bottles after they’re used by guests.

Mission Nutrition

The Herbalife drink shop at 49th and Westsport has stopped using dine-in cups.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

The national chain has implemented several increased safety standards including the use of tamper-evident stickers on delivery bags and offering contactless pickup at shops for orders placed through its app or online.

Casa del Rey

The Mexican restaurant has canceled its Sunday Fiesta Buffet for Sunday, March 15, and will be closed entirely. It plans to be open on future Sundays, but instead of the buffet, customers can order from the menu. During brunch hours, the restaurant will serve free beverages and desserts.

The Barrel House

Through the restaurant’s Hungry Hearts program, The Barrel House will be giving out boxes of food to help feed kids during the time they won’t be at school. Students can stop at the restaurant between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. any day the week of March 16 to pick up a box of food. Each box will include everything to make spaghetti and hamburgers. Limit of one box per student.

Twisted Sisters Sweetz

The St. Patrick’s-themed cookie-decorating class scheduled for Sunday, March 15, has been postponed. Co-owner Nikki Wallenberg is planning to have a beach-themed class in mid-April instead.

Daily Clean Food & Drink

Customers can order and pay online and their food will be waiting at the counter.

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop

Delivery fees through order.capriottis.com have been waived through March 16. Contactless delivery is available; customers can leave notes in the special instructions field at checkout. Drink lids, straws, utensils and condiments are being kept behind the counter.

CNC Food Factory

Avera Fitness Center is closed for at least one week, so the café also is closed to the public. CNC Food Factory will continue to use its kitchen to fulfill catering jobs.

Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen has postponed Free Cone Day, which was scheduled for Thursday, March 19.

R Wine Bar

The Riedel Glass Tasting event scheduled for March 30 has been postponed until April 27.

Chef Ellen

The prepared-meal business is offering hands-off delivery if requested.

Buffalo Ridge Brewing

Utensils, napkins and condiments have been moved behind the bar at the Hartford brewery and are available by request.

Qdoba

The national chain has removed shared condiments such as hot sauces and citrus slices.

Rudy M. Navarrete’s Tex-Mexican Restaurant

The taco bar fundraiser for LifeScape on Sunday, March 15, has been postponed. A new date hasn’t been set yet.

The Source Roastery+Taproom

The coffee shop and bar has switched to serving all drinks in to-go cups and is no longer accepting personal mugs.

Emer-GenZ Eats & Treats

The prepared-meal business in Harrisburg has taken the additional step of wearing face protection during all stages of food preparation.

Granite City Food & Brewery

The restaurant has started curbside pickup. It also has removed tabletop items and is disinfecting menu boards and salt and pepper shakers each time guests are seated. Ketchup and mustard are available in self-serve packets.

Intoxibakes

The bakery in the Jones421 Building downtown has noticed “a steep drop-off in foot traffic at the building,” so it has started to offer free delivery after 5 p.m. weekdays and all day Saturdays. It’s also offering curbside pickup.

CH Patisserie

The bakery has removed its water station, napkins and silverware, which instead are available by request.

Boss’ Pizza & Chicken

In addition to staff who prepare the food, delivery drivers are now wearing gloves. Contactless delivery is available for those who order by phone and pay with a credit card.

Coffea Roasterie

Cream, sugar and other condiments are available by request. All drinks are served in to-go cups. Contactless payment is encouraged.

Bone Daddy’s Smokehouse

The barbecue restaurant in The Phoenix Lounge in Harrisburg is closing at 9 p.m. through March 29.

Good Spirits Fine Wine & Liquor

Customers can call ahead to have their orders ready to go when they walk in the door. “Our hand washing protocols have changed, and each staff member gets to sing the alphabet song many, many times a day.”

Fernson Brewing Co. and Fernson Downtown

Board games have been removed, and guests are invited to bring their own instead. Condiments, napkins, silverware and the water station have been removed and are available by request – at least through the weekend. A hand-sanitizing station has been added next to the till.

Tailgators Grill & Bar

The Brandon restaurant is adding free delivery service in Brandon’s city limits for orders over $25 starting Sunday, March 15, until further notice. Delivery hours will be noon to 8 p.m. Curbside pickup also will be available.

Papa Woody’s Wood Fired Pizza

The restaurant in the Jones421 Building downtown has added curbside pickup.