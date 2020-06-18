Crow Bar reopens with fresh look

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

June 18, 2020

The Crow Bar reopened today with an updated look inside.

Owners Terri and Barry Hermanson took advantage of being closed during the height of the coronavirus pandemic and gave it a “cosmetic face lift.”

The South Minnesota Avenue bar closed at the end of March, and “then we decided we would do some renovations and freshening up. So, one thing leads to another, and it just got a lot more involved than we originally anticipated,” Terri Hermanson said.

“We were just going to do the floor and the bar top, and then it’s like, yeah, we need to tear down the purple wallpaper. We basically gave it a cosmetic face lift.”

Other changes include new paint, wood paneling and a resurfaced parking lot.

The Hermansons hadn’t done anything to the inside since Barry’s father, Dean, moved the bar into the building just north of 37th Street in June 1991. The Crow Bar started downtown in 1954 and had been on Minnesota Avenue north of its current location since 1972.

“It was all original, basically. … We kept the front door, Mount Rushmore is still here, (we kept) iconic things.”

The Hermansons kept their staff of about 20 full- and part-timers on the payroll through the closure, and the full-time employees helped with the remodeling.

Now that the city has lifted restrictions on businesses, the Crow Bar, which has a capacity of about 250, is following suit.

“In my opinion, if you’re a customer, you want to be here,” Hermanson said. “That’s your choice how you want to deal with the virus. Everybody has their own take on that.”

Returning customers, however, shouldn’t arrive on an empty stomach. The kitchen remains closed.

“We’re not going to open the kitchen at this point due to the coronavirus,” she said. “We’ll let that just simmer for a moment until things kind of settle down on the virus.”

Regular hours are back: 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday.