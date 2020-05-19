Comings & Goings

0 shares Share

May 19. 2020

Here’s a look at recent changes in the business landscape in the Sioux Falls area.

After abandoning plans last May to open an east-side location, Shopko Optical is moving forward with the storefront as originally planned. The second location in Sioux Falls will be in a retail center at 3330 E. 10th St. that includes Starbucks and Oh My Cupcakes. Construction is expected to be finished this spring. An opening date has not been set.

TH Grey has a new owner. Dawn Bures bought the downtown boutique from founder Trish Tilberg. In addition to store hours, TH Grey offers one-on-one shopping experiences and online sales with options of curbside pickup and free shipping or local deliveries. “I really want to focus on a high-quality, curated collection, mix-and-match, and you can get a lot of wear out of it,” Bures said. “When you’re tired of it, it will have resale value, and you can sell it and buy something new for yourself.”

With no carnival dates in sight, traveling food vendor Rose Zeig has set up her stand in her hometown of Hartford. The Midway Cafe is open from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. The corn dogs are hand-dipped and come in small and jumbo sizes. The funnel cakes come plain or with strawberry, chocolate or caramel toppings. The menu also includes hamburgers, hot dogs, chili dogs, nachos and fresh-squeezed lemonade. The trailer is set up on Western Avenue, which is the direct exit off Interstate 90 into Hartford, between First and Second streets. There are four picnic tables for customers, and lots of people have been tailgating, Zeig said.

Hannah’s Hallmark Shop in the Western Mall is closing. The final day for the greeting card and gift shop will be June 30, owner Sandy McIlravy said. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.

Renegade in The Empire Mall has permanently closed. The Nebraska-based Western and work wear business cited challenges from COVID-19. The store in Norfolk remains open. Renegade expanded to Sioux Falls in 2016.

The parent company of Gordmans has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and is reopening and liquidating its stores in three phases. The stores began closing temporarily in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Stage Stores Inc. is searching for a buyer and will suspend the liquidation sales if one is found.

Falls Overlook Cafe by Stensland has reopened for the season with limited hours and days because of the pandemic. The cafe on the east side of Falls Park that is operated by Stensland Family Farms opens at 11 a.m. Thursday through Sunday. It closes at 6 p.m. Thursday and Sunday, and at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Squealer’s Smoke Shack in Tea is getting ready to open in its new building, which features a rooftop patio. An opening date hasn’t been set, but the barbecue restaurant has been training the staff, which will quadruple in size to about 80 people, co-owner Andrea Kuipers said. Seating inside the new location on the northeast edge of Tea will double compared with the original Squealer’s, which is a mile south. In addition to room for 200 customers inside, Squealer’s lower patio will seat about 100 and the rooftop patio can hold about 90. To start, hours will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

‘O’ So Good Restaurant in Garretson is expanding to Lennox. Chef Omar Thornton is taking over the kitchen in the The Archery Shak, which offers an indoor archery range and a pro retail shop with repair and tuning services. It’s expected to open in early June and will feature a small menu than the original restaurant.

An indoor climbing business is opening on the north side of Tea. Climberz will feature a bouldering route, which has lower walls. “So we have walls that go up 16 feet high, but instead of a traditional rope and harness, it’s all free climbing,” owner Travis Klinghagen said. “We have 16 inches of foam matting under each wall. So you free climb all the routes up to 12 or 16 feet, and basically it’s just you and the wall.” Climberz will sell day passes and memberships. Klinghagen hopes to open by June 1.

One of the newest food trucks in Sioux Falls specializes in Philly cheesesteaks. Fat Kid Filly’s is building a schedule around events and working on a home base, possibly on 41st Street, said owner Cody Sauers of Salem. The menu focuses on six styles of Phillies: beef brisket, pork, ham, teriyaki chicken, meatball and veggie. Each outing’s offerings will vary. Chips and soda are available, and desserts include strawberry shortcake and an Oreo cheesecake pudding. Fat Kid Filly’s will be a regular at the Brandon Farmers Market, and it’s on the schedule for some of Golf Addiction’s Food Truck Tuesdays, both of which start in June. Sauers said he tries to post upcoming locations on Fat Kid’s Facebook page two or three days in advance.

Clear-San Co. has opened at 3505 E. 10th St. The business sells an 80 percent alcohol sanitizing product that’s made in Minnesota. “We can ship directly in bulk to your business, or you can come into the store and refill by the ounce any plastic bottle you bring in,” owner Marcus Johannes said. “We will also sell masks, gloves, rags, vitamin C and other ancillary products we identify as needed,” he said. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The Vietnamese food truck Phan Food has closed, but the bright yellow trailer has a new life as the home to Taqueria Don Franco. The menu features the flavors and style of cooking from central Mexico, where owner Carlos Franco grew up. Customers will find tacos, burritos, tortas and quesadillas and side dishes of rice and beans. Meat options include carne asada, bistec, chorizo and chipotle shredded chicken. The trailer is parked in a lot on West 12th Street, about a block west of Interstate 29. The spot has been home to a variety of Mexican food trucks over the past few years. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Updates are posted on the food truck’s Facebook page.

Heidi’s Decor & More on the east side of the Western Mall has closed. The store sold apparel, accessories, jewelry and gifts.

