Comings & Goings

June 16, 2020

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital has started taking patients. The 40-bed hospital is on West 69th Street east of Solberg. Alabama-based Encompass is the nation’s largest in-patient rehabilitation hospital, marking 136 locations with the opening in Sioux Falls. It serves patients who are recovering from conditions such as strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations, complex orthopedic conditions, and cardiac and pulmonary conditions.

Flyboy Donuts has opened its third shop, and the location in southeast Sioux Falls features a drive-thru. It’s in a shared space with Plains Commerce Bank on the northeast corner of 57th Street and Sycamore Avenue.Hours are 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Entrepreneurs Will and Heidi DeWitt have started Salty Pop Popcorn, which sells its products through retailers and online. The couple and their children make the popcorn in a commercial kitchen north of Sioux Falls. Products include flavored popcorn, popcorn balls and salt water taffy.

The 79-room, four-story Glo hotel has opened at Dawley Farm Village. It’s designed as a boutique-style experience. Features include an indoor pool and a lobby bar, which will open later. Glo is part of the Best Western family of hotels.

The downtown trolley is back for the season. It runs from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday through Thursday and noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The trolley makes a loop from Falls Park in the north, down Main Avenue to the Washington Pavilion and back up Phillips Avenue to Falls Park. Each loop takes 25 to 30 minutes, and there are several stops along the route.. Riding the trolley is free, and donations are accepted.

A new food truck is operating in the Sioux Falls area. Redders specializes in fried cheese sandwiches. “Redders” is an old military term for chow, said retired veteran Jeremey Holien, who started the business with his wife, Jenn. Locations are posted on Redders’ Facebook page.

Tally-Ho Art Gallery of Brandon has moved into the former home of Gypsy Trading Co. on Splitrock Boulevard. Siblings Lamont Hunt and Heather Taguchi started it in September 2019. The new space is split into the gallery, which showcases local art, and gift shop sections. While the shop sells Hunt’s work from his studio, DakotaKid Creations, he said the greatest benefit of the new location is that it will allow them to offer workshops and classes that they weren’t able to in the old space.

The restaurant space that most recently was Taco Town Buffet is becoming a new Asian concept. It’s being leased by Paul and Sally Chan, who also run Fuji Sushi & Hibachi at 41st and Kiwanis, and Ramen Fuji at 2300 S. Minnesota Ave. They are still finalizing the menu and approach for the new location.

A new retailer in downtown’s Jones421 building features jewelry made by the owner and other locally made goods and sourced merchandise. It’s a second location for BluMoon Designs, which is owned by Amy Balster. She opened her first shop nine months ago in the 518 Marketplace in Harrisburg. For now, the new location is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Dreamers Outlet has opened in its new location at 518 N. Kiwanis Ave. after deciding not to rebuild at tornado-damaged Plaza 41. Gaylene Stocco and Dan Darkow started the discount mattress store in 2016. With their new location, which opened in March, they have expanded their offering of living room furniture. Hours are 1 to 6 p.m. weekdays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and by appointment.

The Lake Lorraine Farmers Market has opened for the season. The market is open from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays into October. It’s on the east side of the commercial development in the parking lot of a building south of Hobby Lobby.

Whiffer’s Sandwiches has closed after 42 years. Founder Whiffer Randall, who turned 86 this spring, did not reopen the deli at 1133 N. Minnesota Ave. after her usual winter break.

The Original Pancake House has reopened at 41st and Kiwanis. The restaurant was damaged when a tornado hit Plaza 41 in September 2019. In addition to a brand-new look, it’s also slightly larger. It expanded into the former Cost Cutters space. Hours are the same as before the closure — 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Flow and Paddle is offering stand-up paddleboarding rentals, instruction and SUP yoga classes on the water at west-side commercial development Lake Lorraine. Owner Cassandra Willett started the business in 2019. Flow and Paddle has a seasonal building near the southwest part of the lake.

Twisted Sisters Sweetz has started offering retail hours in its new location at 317 S. Phillips Ave. Sisters Nikki Wallenberg and Dana Johnson own the business with their mother, Valorie Johnson. They have been filling special orders for the signature decorated cookies, cakes and other baked goods that they’ve been making since 2013, but now they’ll also fill the bakery cases with their treats. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 4 or 5 p.m. Sunday, depending on traffic.

Send Comings & Goings news to Jodi@SiouxFalls.Business.