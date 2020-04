0 shares Share

April 29, 2020

Crave American Kitchen & Sushi Bar is coming back.

The restaurant inside the Hilton Garden Inn Downtown will reopen Thursday with curbside and delivery service.

There will be a limited menu. To view it, click here.

Hours will be 3 to 8 p.m. daily to start. Orders can be placed by calling 605-782-2600 or through Food Dudes, DoorDash, Bite Squad and ChowNow apps.

Managers said the hope is to figure out a way to open the patio in some way soon.

Editor’s note: The menu and delivery providers have been corrected since the story was first published.