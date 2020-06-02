Delayed Food Truck Tuesday kicks off tonight

0 shares Share

June 2, 2020

With a late start to the season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Golf Addiction’s first event for Food Truck Tuesday is tonight.

Food Truck Tuesday, which is in its sixth season, usually starts in mid-May and runs every other week into September. This year, the gathering will be every Tuesday in June and then every other week starting July 14 and ending Sept. 22.

Diners will find picnic tables in Golf Addiction’s parking lot at 57th Street and Marion Road spaced out by at least 6 feet. People can bring their own chairs too. Each table will have a bottle of hand sanitizer, and there will be a sanitizer station near the doors to Golf Addiction.

In another coronavirus-related change, there won’t be a bounce house for the kids in June, but Golf Addiction will re-evaluate conditions in July.

Five trucks are lined up for tonight’s event, which runs from 5 to 9 p.m., including newcomer Fat Kid Filly’s. Also there tonight: Backyard BBQ, Harry’s Yellow Submarine, Breaking Burrito and the SDSU Ice Cream Truck. Golf Addiction will be selling beer, including local offerings from Fernson Brewing Co.

Live music is offered every week, with Weston Frank Live performing tonight.

Each week, there’s also a business sponsor that hands out a limited number of free food vouchers. Dave Larson of the Dave & Co. Real Estate Team at Hegg Realtors will be there this week.