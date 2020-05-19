Love food trucks? Here’s your complete guide to the 2020 season

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

May 19, 2020

Food trucks have taken a big hit to the start of their season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Festivals, graduation parties and more have been canceled, and many usual stops outside workplaces have disappeared because either the staff is working from home or outside vendors have been banned from properties.

Hartford is benefiting from one vendor’s loss of events. The Midway Cafe, which usually follows a carnival, has set up in its hometown. The food stand serves typical fair food such as corn dogs and funnel cakes.

A few food trucks have disappeared, as they seem to do every year, but just as many have started. New offerings this year include a truck that features Indian tacos and traditional Native American food, one that specializes in Philly cheesesteaks and one that will offer fried cheese sandwiches.

We’ll keep updating this guide throughout the summer, so check back.

So here’s a thorough look at who’s new, who’s closed and who’s back. We’ve also compiled a list of regular gatherings such as Food Truck Tuesdays at Golf Addiction and Fridays on the Plaza outside the Dakota News Now studio, both of which have adjusted schedules.

Antojitos Latinos

The Facebook page for Antojitos Latinos, or “Latin Munchies,” notes that the food truck is permanently closed. Owners Omar and Katherine Donis said last year that they were trying to sell their truck and hoped to someday open a takeout Hispanic restaurant on the east side of Sioux Falls. They started Antojitos Latinos in 2016.

Backyard BBQ

This is the fifth year Backyard BBQ restaurant is operating its food truck at events, businesses and private gatherings. It serves pulled pork, brisket and smoked chicken sandwiches, St. Louis-style ribs and smoked wings. Customers can add sides of molasses baked beans, mac and cheese, cornbread, potato salad, coleslaw and kettle chips.

The truck has been serving lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday at Nyberg’s Ace at 12th and Kiwanis for several weeks but has other locations it might use this season, said Eric Elenkiwich, whose father started the restaurant in Brookings and expanded to Sioux Falls in 2014.

The truck will be at some of the Food Truck Tuesday events at Golf Addiction. Several other events and catering jobs have been canceled, Elenkiwich said.

“We’re just trying to make lemonade out of lemons,” he said. Product availability has been an issue. The business’ supplier will order 30 cases of beef brisket and will be lucky if two or three show up at its loading dock, he said.

BellaLuna Pizza

Gordon and Joan Williams started their business in 2009, using a 1951 Chevy pickup to hold their pizza oven. Because of the coronavirus, they are not taking bookings this season.

Berkes BBQ

Scott Berke has made adjustments to his locations for Berkes BBQ since most of his usual customers are working from home. He’s focusing on serving lunch Tuesday through Friday from the parking lots at Tractor Supply Co. and J&L Harley-Davidson. He’ll be at some of Golf Addiction’s Food Truck Tuesdays and is doing some apartment complex nights. Berke started the truck in 2015 and runs year-round, serving lunches catering style inside businesses during winter. He serves brisket, pulled pork and pulled chicken as sandwiches and tacos, and makes several side dishes. Customer favorites are the pulled pork and cheesy hash browns. New this year is a corned beef sandwich that he serves once or twice a week. If he isn’t able to find brisket at a reasonable price, Berke said he might be switching to roast beef or meatloaf. Berke keeps his Facebook page updated with locations.

The Big Orange Truck

The colorful Big Orange Truck is back for its third year but with Dean Marshall as the sole owner. The truck is out several days each week, parking mostly at businesses either for lunch or dinner. While many events have been canceled, it’s on the schedule for some of Golf Addiction’s Food Truck Tuesdays. Marshall said he creates the menu based on what’s available, looking for as many farm-to-plate ingredients as he can find. Big hits are the “World Class Chislic,” the “Almost Famous Fries” and the garlic cheese curds. He usually serves tacos, and said he’s having Nikki’s La Mexicana make pink tortillas for him. His “pink” street tacos will be topped with pink radish microgreens. The truck is available for private events. Marshall keeps his Facebook page updated and uses other social media, including having his daughter teach him how to use TikTok this season.

Big Rig BBQ & Catering

Big Rig BBQ & Catering no longer has a restaurant, and Bob Brenner said he is working on another venture that would keep his smokers too busy for catering jobs. “We may still do some events,” he said. Big Rig did a couple of pop-up sales earlier this spring while Brenner was gathering video footage for the new venture.

Boki Gelato & Boki European Street Food

The mobile eateries expanded into the Jones421 Building two years ago but are still available for events. The dessert operation serves gelato, shaved ice and bubble waffles. The street food truck serves paella, which is rice, chicken and vegetables simmered in a gigantic pan. Gyros, hot dogs and cheese curds are offered occasionally.

Breaking Burrito

Carlos Salgado bought a second truck that he custom designed and had planned to expand his business this year. But with all of the early events on his schedule canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic and an uncertain future, he said he might have to sell the older truck. For now, Breaking Burrito is out a few days each week. It’s on the schedule for Food Truck Tuesdays and will be at Fridays on the Plaza if they happen. In addition to burritos, his Mexican offerings include tacos, quesadillas, enchiladas and tamales. Last year, he added a Philly cheese steak and a grilled chicken sandwich with chipotle aioli, mozzarella, lettuce and cilantro. The menu varies depending on the event. Salgado keeps his Facebook page updated.

Broken Trellis

Yankton-based Broken Trellis was in the Sioux Falls area several times last year but won’t be back this year, said Gregg Brandt, who owns the truck with his now-wife Jenna. “It’s so much work to get a license in Sioux Falls,” he said. Fans can find it in Yankton at Ben’s Brewing Co. and festivals.

The Daily Donut

The northwest Iowa mini-doughnuts and strawberry smoothie trailer was at a few events in Sioux Falls last summer, but owner Michael Rolfes didn’t return messages about whether it would be back this year.

Dakota Snow/Sub Zero Desserts

Dakota Snow, which operates out of a trailer, and Sub Zero Desserts, which is based in a modified shipping container, are serving customers already this year. Jessica and Matthew Rooney started the business in 2015 serving shaved ice from the Dakota Snow trailer. Last year, they expanded with Sub Zero, which features shaved ice and rolled ice cream. The business introduced several new items this year, including rolled ice cream cakes, push ice cream pops and rainbow popsicles. Dairy-free and vegan treats also are available. Sub Zero, which is at 501 E. 41st St., will expand to summer hours May 29, opening daily at noon and closing at 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday. Most of Dakota Snow’s scheduled school events and graduation parties have been canceled or postponed, but “we are open to still taking the trailer out to places,” Rooney said. The Rooneys bought a second trailer, but plans to deploy that have been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Keep updated through their Facebook page.

DL’s Banh Mi

DL’s Banh Mi won’t be around for its third summer. Owners Luan Ha and Duong Thia announced March 5 that “the current personal life forces us to make this decision. We want to thank everyone for the support.”

East River Treats

East River Treats is listed as permanently closed on Google. Mark Severson’s two ice cream trucks drove through neighborhoods and were available for public and private events.

Everest Oriental Food

The owner of Everest Oriental Food said last year that he was trying to sell the food truck. There are no signs that it is still operating.

Family Treats Homemade Ice Cream

The ice cream business has contracts at several places such as the Denny Sanford Premier Center, the Pentagon and Sioux Falls Canaries Stadium, all of which are currently closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We have to get a little creative,” said Carmen Giles, who owns the business with her husband, Scott. They’re using one of their trailers to sell ice cream at places such as Sunshine Foods in Brandon and apartment complexes in Sioux Falls, she said. Events are posted on their Facebook page.

“At this point, we have nothing to lose because we have nothing else going one.” Chocolate chip cookie dough, which they introduced last summer, is already their No. 1 seller, and the new salted caramel pretzel is a “huge hit.” Family Treats always offers seven standard flavors and one seasonal choice, such as peach cobbler, chocolate covered cherry or triple berry cheesecake.

Fat Kid Filly’s

One of the newest food trucks in Sioux Falls specializes in Philly cheesesteaks. Fat Kid Filly’s is building a schedule around events and working on a home base, possibly on 41st Street, said owner Cody Sauers of Salem. The menu focuses on six styles of Phillies: beef brisket, pork, ham, teriyaki chicken, meatball and veggie. Each outing’s offerings will vary. Chips and soda are available, and desserts include strawberry shortcake and an Oreo cheesecake pudding.

Fat Kid Filly’s will be a regular at the Brandon Farmers Market, and it’s on the schedule for some of Golf Addiction’s Food Truck Tuesdays, both of which start in June. Sauers said he tries to post upcoming locations on Fat Kid’s Facebook page two or three days in advance.

Fergie’s Midwest Dineout

Fergie’s Midwest Dineout has gone out of business. Casey and Jessica Rasmussen started the food trailer in 2018. The business suffered last year because of the weather, she said, and they sold the trailer to someone in Madison.

Flyboy Donuts

Flyboy Donuts probably won’t use its trailer much this summer because the business will be opening its third and fourth locations in the coming weeks, owner Ben Duenwald said.

Food Mama

The food truck likely will begin serving its Tejano-style dishes at the beginning of June and is adding a dinner hour. “So many people said, ‘We are getting robbed because we don’t get off until 5 or 6,; ” said Joe Garcia, who started Food Mama with his wife, Yvonne, last year. Customers can find them every weekday except for Tuesday in the same spot as last year: a parking lot at 11th Street and Cliff Avenue. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and then 5 to 7 p.m., Garcia said.

On Tuesdays, they’ll likely be back to their regular spot at Filly Flair on the west side of the Renner exit on I-29. The menu, which is “Tejano style with a little Cali twist,” includes tacos, tostadas and rice bowls. Meat choices are ground beef, steak and shredded chicken. This year, because of their popularity, the seasoned chips that are part of some of the entrees, will be available to purchase on the side. In addition to the seasoned version, they’ll come plain or spicy, Garcia said. A couple of additions to the menu at the end of last season will be back: a stuffed bell pepper and a fruit tostada. Find updates on their Facebook page.

Harry’s Yellow Submarine

The bright yellow truck returns for its seventh year, facing a schedule that has been mostly emptied out because of COVID-19. Owner Calvin “Harry” Schlisner has a handful of events on the calendar for June, and he’s optimistic that the remainder of the season will be better. Typically, the truck appears at weekend events in the region and does occasional outings during the week. Beignets and marinated lamb chislic are stars on the menu, which also features smoked meat sandwiches, hamburgers, jumbo hot dogs and chicken strips. He’s adding schnitzel and expects last year’s addition of the “Loaded Boat” to be popular. Deep fried tater tots are topped with pulled pork, brisket and barbecue sauce with a mound of coleslaw in one corner of the serving tray.

Holy Smokes Barbeque

The father-son competition barbecue team that branched into pop-up lunches and catering is still going. Zach Bauer and his father, Paul, specialize in pork, brisket and ribs, all smoked with hickory wood in their new gravity-fed cabinet smoker. So far this season, they’ve been taking orders every other Saturday for smoked pork butt, ribs and bologna cubes that can be picked up or delivered. Get updates on ordering and events on their Facebook page.

Hunny & Bunny

This year, Hunny & Bunny is “just playing it by ear.” Owner Melissa Hamed said she has been doing more catering jobs, and businesses and apartment complexes have been inviting the food truck to set up for meals. Hunny & Bunny is on the schedule for Food Truck Tuesdays. The Mediterranean food truck serves steak and chicken shawarma, falafel and gyros, and has vegetarian and gluten-free options. Hamed keeps her Facebook page updated with her schedule.

Jacky’s Mobile Express

Jacky’s Restaurant has added a trailer. For now, Jacky’s Mobiel Express is parked outside the East 10th Street location. Starting this week, it will be serving food after 9 p.m. until about midnight. The menu includes tacos, burritos, tortas and pupusas, a thick flatbread stuffed with ingredients such as meat and cheese. It’s available for catering jobs.

Jekyll & Hyde Barbecue

Adapting because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jekyll & Hyde Barbecue has been occasionally taking orders for smoked meats for delivery on Saturdays. It will return to events, once events return and is available for catering, said Garrett Gross, who owns the business with his friends Nick Verzani and Mark Hauser.

The menu features ribs, brisket, pulled pork, pork wings, bacon steaks and barbecue spaghetti. Smoked meatloaf is a new addition, Gross said. Jekyll & Hyde keeps its Facebook page updated with the schedule, and it has a text messaging feature. Text JHBBQ to 72727 to track the trailer and get special offers.

Kabab King

Kabab King, which is sporting a new wrap this season, was “fully booked for this year from the beginning of May to the end of September,” owner Moe Fares said. Many events have been canceled, and Fares said he’s uncertain of the status for many others. The truck, which offers Middle Eastern food, is part of the lineup for Food Truck Tuesdays and will be part of Fridays on the Plaza if those dates are scheduled, Fares said. The menu includes kabab and gyros with a combination of lamb and beef, shawarma with chicken or beef, and falafel.

KK & Sons Lao & Thai Food

KK & Sons Lao & Thai Food likely will be back in early June at its regular spot at Rice Street and Cliff Avenue, said Mikey Siyawong, who cooks on the truck with his relatives Tiou Xayavong and Ava Senephan. The rotating menu features street food found at stands along the Mekong River between Laos and Thailand such as fried chicken with papaya salad and sticky rice, drunken noodles and larb. KK & Sons typically opens at noon Tuesday through Sunday and will try to run into early evening this year, Siyawong said. The family is hoping to find a restaurant space by next year, he said. Find location updates on KK & Sons’ Facebook page.

Krazy Concessions

Krazy Concessions took a “big blow” to start the year, losing events because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Owner Wily Mateo said he has been teaming up with Julz Woodworking, Antiques and Thrift Store, parking outside the business at 1801 W. 12th St. on Thursdays and Fridays, serving from 11 a.m. “until the food is gone.” Mateo said he’ll also have some regular stops at YRC Freight. Get updates on Krazy’s Facebook page. The menu features Guatemalan tacos, burritos and quesadillas. Fruit nachos are new this year. “It’s a variety of fresh fruit that’s cut, drizzled with mango cheesecake and drizzled with breadcrumbs,” Mateo said. “The chips are made fresh in the truck. They’re a cinnamon sugar flour tortilla.” Frozen lemonade is back this season. Krazy Concessions is available for catering.

Kusina

The Mitchell-based food trailer has a couple of dates scheduled in the Sioux Falls area. Kusina, which is Filipino for “kitchen,” will be at Buffalo Ridge Brewing in Hartford on May 23 and Aug. 6. Owner Gwen Moore started the business last year. The menu includes combo plates that come with fried rice, noodles and egg rolls. Entrees include pork barbecue, sweet and sour chicken, General Tso’s chicken, Asian pork jerky, crab rangoon and calamari shrimp.

Loncheria La Chiquita

Loncheria La Chiquita didn’t operate last year because the truck needed repairs, which were completed, said Juan Contreras, whose family owns the business. Plans to return this year have been put on hold because of the pandemic, he said. Loncheria La Chiquita features his mother’s authentic Mexican recipes.

The Lunch Box

Glen Drew operates The Lunch Box year round, but he had to suspend operations when the businesses he typically serves stopped allowing outside vendors on their property. He’ll be returning to weekday lunches at Meta, Daktronics, YRC Freight and TCI and has a few dates at apartment complexes. “Those have worked out pretty well. They put up a menu a week in advance. If it’s a big place with 500 to 600 people, it’s generally worth it.” He also provides food for races at Sioux Valley Cycle Club.

The Lunch Box’s lunch menu rotates weekly and features an entree, sandwich, wrap and dessert. Popular choices are the buffalo chicken, banh mi and chicken bacon ranch wraps, the Indian tacos and steak sandwiches. For evening and weekend events, Drew typically offers three wrap choices, burgers, hot dogs and pulled pork sandwiches. He posts locations at on his Facebook page.

Ma and Pa’s Burger

Becky and Robert Kurtenbach started their food truck, Ma and Pa’s Burger, last year. Ma and Pa’s serves standard and deluxe hamburgers, hot dogs, chili dogs and fries. “It’s everyday comfort food,” she said. Kurtenbach posts events on the food truck’s Facebook page, so customers know where to find it.

The Meat Wagon

The Meat Wagon, a Sioux Empire Fair staple that also operates a kiddie train, has had most of its events canceled said Pat Minihan, who runs the business with his wife, Melissa. “We’re just playing it day by day. … We’re still available.” Most of their business is catering for private events. The Meat Wagon serves St. Louis and baby back ribs, shredded brisket, pulled pork, sliced pork loin, hot dogs, hamburgers and more.

The Midway Cafe

With no carnival dates in sight, traveling food vendor Rose Zeig has set up her stand in her hometown of Hartford. The Midway Cafe is open from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. The corn dogs are hand-dipped and come in small and jumbo sizes. The funnel cakes come plain or with strawberry, chocolate or caramel toppings. The menu also includes hamburgers, hot dogs, chili dogs, nachos and fresh-squeezed lemonade. The trailer is set up on Western Avenue, which is the direct exit off Interstate 90 into Hartford, between First and Second streets. There are four picnic tables for customers, and lots of people have been tailgating, Zeig said.

Monkey Business Treats

The traveling ice cream truck covers 30 towns in South Dakota and Minnesota, including Garretson. Scott and Debbie Handberg of Ward started Monkey Business Treats in 2015. In addition to driving through neighborhoods, they fill their schedule with public and private events. Locations are posted on Facebook. Monkey Business Treats serves more than 50 varieties of frozen treats, hand-dipped root beer floats and frozen treats for dogs. Some treats are dairy-free, gluten-free or tree nut-free.

My Place Mobile Cafe

Maxine Montreal, who describes her food as “grandma-type cooking,” keeps busy serving food at businesses, festivals and auctions, and catering private events. She always serves hamburgers and goulash, and has a variety of rotating specials and homemade desserts. She also has a breakfast menu that includes casseroles and biscuits and gravy. Montreal keeps her Facebook page updated. She’s remodeling the historic bank building in Montrose and plans to open My Place Montrose by July. That likely will make running the food truck difficult until she trains additional staff, Montreal said.

Nick’s Hamburger Shop

It’s a small menu of single or double hamburgers, but the trailer for the legendary Brookings restaurant will draw a line for the rare occasion when it’s out for public events. It will be in Sioux Falls again this year at First Bank & Trust’s Food Truck Fridays at Dawley Farm Village, owner Todd Fergen said.

Ollies

The big red food truck from the owners of Backyard BBQ will be back for its second season. It’s first outing is scheduled for May 26 at Montgomery’s on 41st Street, said Eric Elenkiwich, whose dad, Alan, started his barbecue operations in Brookings before expanding to Sioux Falls in 2014. The menu features gourmet burgers, steak sandwiches, smoked wings and fresh-cut fries. Newer items include chislic, cheese curds, Chicago dogs and fried catfish filets. Ollies also offers sides of potato salad, coleslaw, mac and cheese, and kettle chips. It’s available for public gatherings and private events, Elenkiwich said. Custom menus can include the restaurant’s smoked meats.

Ol MacDonald’s Kettle Corn

Ol MacDonald’s Kettle Corn was busy last year, serving fresh-popped kettle corn from the farm-themed trailer at festivals in several states.

“We haven’t popped a kernel since the city shut down the Sportsmen’s Show in March, said Jay MacDonald, who owns the business with his wife, Marie. “As of now, the only local events that we are tentatively attending is the Kingswood Rummage — we set up our tent on Valley View Road and pop (kettle corn) — Corn Palace Festival and Sidewalk Arts. We have dates pending in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Nebraska. We’ll see how they shake out.”

On the Hook Fish & Chips

The traveling food truck plans to be in Sioux Falls in June and make one or two other visits this summer. The Wyoming-based business actually has nine food trucks that cover large territories from bases in Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado and Utah. There’s only one meal on the menu: three pieces of wild Alaskan cod, beer-battered fries, a house-made tartar sauce and sriracha mayo.

Papa Woody’s Wood Fired Pizza

Papa Woody’s Wood Fired Pizza expanded into a restaurant last year in the Jones421 Building in downtown Sioux Falls, but the trailer still gets lots of use. “We are doing a lot of events, weddings and corporate parties, but you will still find us out and about occasionally for lunch/dinner around town,” said Lisa Esser who started the business four years go with her husband, Steve Blumke. Esser updates a calendar on Papa Woody’s website, so potential clients and event organizers know which dates are open.

Phan Food

The traditional Vietnamese food trailer that Van Nguyen and her mother, Oanh Phan, started in 2018 has closed. They sold the trailer, which is operating now in Sioux Falls as Taqueria Don Franco.

Quite Frankly

The northwest Iowa all-beef hot dog food trailer was in Sioux Falls last summer, but owner Michael Rolfes didn’t return messages about whether it would be back this year.

Raclette Corner

Raclette Corner will be at some of the events at Strawbale Winery this summer. It’s an extension of the business started by Sonja Hoffmann in 2002 that sells equipment and cheese to make the food that originated in the Swiss Alps. Her online shop draws customers nationwide. From her tent-based stand, Hoffmann melts cheese and serves it over prosciutto, boiled potatoes, bread and cornichons. She also serves raclette in a sandwich version.

Redders

A new food trailer will feature fried cheese sandwiches. Jeremy Holien and his wife, Jenn, are starting Redders. That’s an old military term for “chow,” said Holien, a retired veteran. The sandwiches will use cheeses from Stensland Family Farms: one with three cheeses, one with bacon, one with ham and one with dessert. “That one is hard to describe,” Holien said. “It’s so decadent.” The goal is to be open by June. Redders will be at a shop along Cliff Avenue on the north side of Harrisburg once a week, and I-29 Antiques will host it on either a Saturday or Sunday every week. It’s also on the schedule for Food Truck Tuesdays, Strawbale Winery and Severance Brewing Co. Get updates on Redders’ Facebook page.

Rosie’s Tacos

Bar owner Juan Nuno’s dream of having a food truck came true this month. Rosie’s Tacos is parked outside his West Sioux neighborhood business, La Carreta Bar, which he opened a year ago. “I’m excited to have my own taco truck. I’ve always wanted one. The bar came first, and now we have the taco truck.” In addition to tacos, the truck serves burritos, quesadillas and tortas. Meat choices include asada, pork adobada and chorizo. The truck is parked in front of the bar and is open from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Sabores 502

The Guatamalan-style street food truck is back for its second year. To start the season, it’s parked outside Joyera Latina at 209 S. Blauvelt Ave. from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Last year, it was available during soccer games at Yankton Trail Park, and they’re hoping those return, said Nasly Paredes, who owns the business with her husband, Erick. The menu includes shuco, which Paredes describes as a Guatemalan hot dog, and mixtas, which is like a taco but with a hot dog. Sabores 502 is known for its shaved ice treats, which include fresh fruit, flavoring and condensed milk. Some versions have Takis chips and pepitas. “Sabores” means “flavors” and 502 is the international code for Guatemala, where Paredes was born.

SDSU Ice Cream Truck

With all of his scheduled events canceled in April and May because of the pandemic, Mark Promes said he has been getting a lot of work done on the two trucks and the trailer that he didn’t have time to do before. He’s starting to get calls about rescheduled graduation parties. The SDSU Ice Cream Truck will be at the Kingswood Rummage and it’s on the schedule for Food Truck Tuesdays and Fridays on the Plaza if that’s able to return, Promes said. He might look for places to park the trucks. The business carries more than a dozen flavors of SDSU ice cream and also sells shaved ice, slush creams, floats, smoothies and cotton candy. Ice cream coffee blenders and slush creams are popular newer additions. A new treat this year will be brownie sundaes, which will be available at limited events because they take a little longer to make.

Skipping Stone Pizza

Skipping Stone Pizza is a highlight for many at the Falls Park Farmers Market, and a new option this year is take-and-bake. Kyle and Nicky VanDerWerff started the business in 2012, toting around a wood-fired pizza oven in trailer made out of the bed of a pickup truck. Most of their business is private events, but they’ll at the farmers market every Saturday with a breakfast pizza and one or two specialty options. Skipping Stone Pizza also is a regular at Strawbale Winery’s Summer Porch events on Thursday nights.

Snortz Barbecue

The owners of Snortz Barbecue haven’t found a buyer for their truck, so they put it to good use earlier this spring, smoking up a bunch of meat and selling it in larger portions. Mitch and Amanda Runge also own Red Rock Bar & Grill near Rowena, which hosts Bike Night events from mid-May into September. There’s always a food truck and live music from 6 to 10 p.m., and even those who don’t ride a motorcycle are welcome, Mitch Runge said. Snortz will serve its food at least once this summer.

Squealer’s Smoke Shack

Squealer’s Smoke Shack started as a food truck in 2014 and led to a permanent location in Tea, but the truck is still used for public and private events. Co-owner Andrea Kuipers said she isn’t sure how much it will be used this summer because of the pandemic. Popular items include homemade sides, ribs, a Memphis pulled pork sandwich with coleslaw on it and the Stockyard sandwich, which is half beef and half pork.

Stone’s Famous Kettle Corn

Jeff and Tess Stone hope to have Stone’s Famous Kettle Corn out sometime this year. They applied to be at several festivals this summer but aren’t sure of the status of the events because of the pandemic. The Stones make kettle corn in variety of flavors, including their signature product, Famous Fetti, which has blue raspberry, cherry, orange and green apple flavored popcorn. The truck also serves cotton candy and fresh-squeezed lemonade.

Taqueria Don Franco

The Vietnamese food truck Phan Food has closed, but the bright yellow trailer has a new life as the home to Taqueria Don Franco. The menu features the flavors and style of cooking from central Mexico, where owner Carlos Franco grew up. Customers will find tacos, burritos, tortas and quesadillas and side dishes of rice and beans. Meat options include carne asada, bistec, chorizo and chipotle shredded chicken. The trailer is parked in a lot on West 12th Street, about a block west of Interstate 29. The spot has been home to a variety of Mexican food trucks over the past few years. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Updates are posted on the food truck’s Facebook page.

Taqueria Sanchez

The longtime Mexican food truck is expanding into a bricks-and-mortar location. Aurelio Sanchez has taken over Jacky’s Tropical Delights and Juices at 10th Street and Cliff Avenue. Until he’s able to put in a full kitchen, Sanchez has one of his two trucks parked outside. He still owns the second truck but isn’t using it. The business, which opened in 2009, sells tacos, burritos, quesadillas, gringas and tortas, and makes menudo on the weekend. To start, hours are from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. or a little later.

Taqueria Suyapa

The Tea food truck Taqueria Suyapa has been operating since late April. It’s based in the parking lot of Auto-Net on the highway headed west into Tea. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The menu is the same as last year, said Jairo Motino, whose wife, Suyapa, owns the truck. Many of the recipes are from their native home in Honduras. Popular items are burritos, tacos, tostadas, tortas and carne asada, he said.

The Tasty Trolley

The owners of the iconic 26-foot trolley put the food truck on the market late last year. Tony and Kelli Ritter are selling The Tasty Trolley, which serves more than 40 flavors of soft-serve ice cream and entrees such as walking tacos, hot dogs and super nachos. “It’s just time,” Kelli Ritter said in late December. “I want my summers back, and I found a job working from home, and with three little ones, it’s just time. I’ll miss it. It was a tough decision.” At the time, she said that if they didn’t find a buyer by the time warmer weather returns, “I would probably just pick it back up and do what I had to do.” She did not return messages to check on the status.

Tim’s Grill

Tim Tennessen of Lyons, Iowa, sold his trailer. He started the business in 2012 and was part of events at Strawbale Winery.

Tropical Sno Sioux Falls

Cheryl Vander Stowe is trying to sell her franchise because she moved out of town. The business includes a trailer and enough equipment for three sites. The Hawaiian shaved ice trailer was parked in the summer at 10th and Bahnson, and Vander Stowe also operated a booth at the Sioux Falls Canaries. She can be reached at 605-553-2666.

Uncle JJ’s and Papa Jimmy’s Neighborhood Grill

The business that serves Philly cheesesteaks as its signature item plans to be out on the street for its second season but probably not until late June or early July, said co-owner James “Jimmy” Madsen. He and J.J. Otruba bought The Bus Stop Grill out of Beresford and renamed it Uncle JJ’s and Papa Jimmy’s Neighborhood Grill. It’s not a full-time operation – Madsen owns Midwest Benefits Solutions – so the schedule mostly will be weekend gatherings. They post events that are open to the public on their Facebook page. In addition to Philly cheesesteaks, the menu typically includes standard fare such as barbecue sandwiches, hamburgers, cheeseburgers and the Q Dog, a jumbo hot dog topped with barbecue meat. They’re willing to create custom menus for private events.

Watecha Bowl

This new food truck specializes in popular Indian tacos and more traditional Native American dishes. Watecha Bowl owner Lawrence West is starting with an “introduction menu” of four items: Indian tacos, the Big Indian burger, taniga soup and wojapi with fry bread. The fry bread is made “right there on the truck from scratch,” 10 pieces at a time, West said. Weather permitting, the truck can be found Monday through Saturday and typically every other Sunday outside West’s retail store, Studio 1491, on Madison Street in the West Sioux neighborhood. Hours generally are noon to 6:30 p.m., but he updates his Facebook page daily. The traditional meaning of “watecha” is leftovers, and nowadays is used as slang for “food,” said West, who grew up in Sioux Falls and is an enrolled member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe.

Food truck events

Several businesses and organizations are organizing events, most of which will bring together several food trucks for lunch or dinner. Here’s what we were able to find:

Food Truck Tuesdays at Golf Addiction: The schedule has been changed this year because of the pandemic. Instead of every other week, the events will be weekly in June and then move to every other week from July 14 through Sept. 22. The business at 57th Street and Marion Road hosts a half-dozen food trucks on a rotating basis with live music and a free bouncy house for kids from 5 to 9 p.m This year’s lineup includes Backyard BBQ, Breaking Burrito, The Big Orange Food Truck, Harry’s Yellow Submarine, Hunny & Bunny, Ollies, Kabab King, the SDSU Ice Cream Truck and newcomers Fat Kid Filly’s, Redders and Buffalo Gal Concessions. Golf Addiction sells beer, with Fernson Brewing Co. as the local brewery pick.

Food Truck Tuesdays at Dakota Pointe Apartments: The apartments at 1050 W. Venture Place near Costco invite a food truck to come each week from 5 to 8 p.m. The public is welcome.

Bike Nights at Red Rock Bar & Grill: The bar near Rowena invites a food truck every Wednesday night from mid-May into September. Food and live music are available from 6 to 10 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Fridays on the Plaza: The event is scheduled to begin July 10 and run every Friday through Sept. 4. Dakota News Now organizes the live music outside its studio and the appearance of at least a half-dozen food trucks parked near First Avenue and 12th Street. It runs from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Trucks lined up so far for some of the dates include Breaking Burrito, Kabab King and Redders, with more to be added. Northwestern Mutual will be there every week with Alex’s Lemonade Stand to raise money for the pediatric cancer foundation.

Dog Days: The business welcomes a food truck each day to its parking lot at 4060 S. Grange Ave. Several trucks will be there June 20 for an animal rescue event.

Food Truck Fridays at First Bank & Trust at Dawley Farm Village: The bank plans to continue hosting a food truck for lunch on Fridays this year but is delaying the start because of the pandemic.

Food Truck Wednesdays in Brandon: Brandon Lutheran Church hosts two events each year, but the May one was canceled because of the pandemic. The second one likely will be Sept. 9.