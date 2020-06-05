‘Twisted’ grilled cheese truck makes debut

0 shares Share

June 5, 2020

A new food truck specializing in fried cheese sandwiches is making its debut today.

Redders is at Tractor Supply Co. on North Cliff Avenue until 2 p.m., and Saturday it will be at I-29 Antiques on the west side of the Tea exit at Interstate 29 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The menu features three sandwich choices, fries and a dessert, said Jeremy Holien, who started the business with his wife, Jenn.

“It’s a twist on your mom’s grilled cheese,” he said. “We’re going to have a regular grilled cheese and two stuffed ones: one with bacon and one with ham. The twist is that we deep-fry them. We put a special coating on them, and then we deep-fry them.”

The cheeses are from local Stensland Family Farms. The classic has three types: Monterey, cheddar and American.

Eventually, other sandwich combinations might make appearances on the menu.

The dessert sandwich is filled with cream cheese, fried and then drizzled with caramel and chocolate and topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream. “It’s so decadent,” Holien said.

“Redders” is an old military term for chow, said Holien, a retired veteran. His appreciation for those who serve will be shown with free fries and a drink when military, law enforcement and correctional officers, and first responders buy a sandwich.

The couple’s custom-built trailer arrived in South Dakota in mid-May, and they’ve been testing out the equipment. Decals for the trailer will be added next week.

With all their research into a menu and setting up a trailer, Holien said he’s planning to start a vlog, or video blog, with tips for other entrepreneurs thinking about starting a food truck.

The antique shop near Tea will be a likely appearance every Saturday or Sunday, Holien said. They’re also planning to be at their shop along Cliff Avenue north of Harrisburg once a week and have events lined up at businesses such as Strawbale Winery and Severance Brewing Co. They’re also booked for the Sioux Empire Fair.

Redders is on the schedule for Food Truck Tuesdays at Golf Addiction June 16 and 23, July 14 and Aug. 11. It will be at Fridays on the Plaza, which are scheduled to start July 10 outside the Dakota News Now station downtown.

Locations will be posted on Redders’ Facebook page.