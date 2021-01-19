Dollar General to pay employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

0 shares Share

Jan. 19, 2021

Dollar General is among the first businesses to announce it will pay employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

“We want to be on the forefront of facilitating our employees’ ability to receive the COVID-19 vaccine if they so choose — and we encourage all of our team to receive the vaccine when it’s available to them,” the retailer said in a statement.

Because the business does not have an on-site pharmacy or systems in place for employees to receive a vaccine at their work site, “we do not want our employees to have to choose between receiving a vaccine or coming to work, so we are working to remove barriers,” Dollar General said.

The includes travel time, mileage and child care needs, so the company will provide front-line hourly team members with a one-time payment equivalent of four hours of regular pay after receiving a completed COVID-19 vaccination. Salaried team members with receive additional store labor hours to accommodate their time away from the store.

“We’re also working with our distribution and transportation teams to make similar accommodations for those teams,” the company said.

“We understand the decision to receive the COVID-19 vaccination is a personal choice, and although we are encouraging employees to take it, we are not requiring them to do so.”

Dollar General has several stores in the Sioux Falls area.