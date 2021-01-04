Find COVID-19 case numbers, other updates for January here

0 shares Share

The COVID-19 pandemic is having a broad impact on Sioux Falls-area businesses and events. This page will be updated frequently, so check back for the latest developments. If your business has information that needs to be communicated to the public, email jodi@siouxfalls.business.

Jan. 4 update

The state reported 111 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total of all cases to 100,643.

The update includes a total of 25,333 cases in Minnehaha County, which is 18 more than the previous report, and 6,911 cases in Lincoln County, an increase of seven.

The state has 6,031 active cases, 43 more than the day before. The state total includes 93,099 people who are reported as having recovered, which is 68 more than the previous report.

The statewide death toll remains unchanged at 1,513.

There are 268 people hospitalized, which is six more than a day ago. According to the report, there are 145 patients in the hospital with COVID-19 between Avera McKennan and Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls. Of those, 31 are in intensive care.

The total number that are or have been hospitalized is 5,742 people, an increase of 10.

There have been 275,713 negative tests statewide, an increase of 290.

Across the state, 26,952 people have received a COVID-19 vaccine, an increase of 82 from the previous report.

Jan. 3 update

Twelve more South Dakotans have died from COVID-19, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,513.

The state reported 703 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total of all cases to 100,532.

The update includes a total of 25,315 cases in Minnehaha County, which is 207 more than the last report, and 6,904 cases in Lincoln County, which is 81 more than previously reported.

The state has 5,988 active cases, 255 more than the last report. The state total includes 93,031 people who are reported as having recovered, which is 436 more than the previous report.

There are 262 people hospitalized, which is 20 fewer than two days ago. According to the report, there are 143 patients in the hospital with COVID-19 between Avera McKennan and Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls. Of those, 29 are in intensive care.

The total number that are or have been hospitalized is 5,732 people, an increase of 30.

There have been 275,423 negative tests statewide, an increase of 1,306.

Across the state, 26,870 people have received a COVID-19 vaccine, an increase of 1,545 from the previous report.

Jan. 2 update

Note: Today’s report includes data from the previous two days.

Thirteen more South Dakotans have died from COVID-19, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,501.

The state reported 664 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total of all cases to 99,829.

The update includes a total of 25,108 cases in Minnehaha County, which is 131 more than the last report, and 6,823 cases in Lincoln County, which is 43 more than previously reported.

The state has 5,733 active cases, 37 more than the last report. The state total includes 92,595 people who are reported as having recovered, which is 615 more than the previous report.

There are 282 people hospitalized, which is 15 fewer than two days ago. According to the report, there are 158 patients in the hospital with COVID-19 between Avera McKennan and Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls. Of those, 29 are in intensive care.

The total number that are or have been hospitalized is 5,702 people, an increase of 30.

There have been 274,117 negative tests statewide, an increase of 641.

Across the state, 25,325 people have received a COVID-19 vaccine, an increase of 4,181 from the previous report.

