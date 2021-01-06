State COVID update includes estimates for vaccine availability

0 shares Share

Jan. 6, 2021

People 65 and older and those with multiple underlying health conditions are on track to start receiving COVID-19 vaccines in February, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

The state has been receiving just shy of 11,000 doses weekly, and the expectation at this point is that it will continue at that pace through January.

“But those numbers are actually confirmed on a weekly basis,” Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said.

“This is tentative. As we’ve seen, numbers can change based on what we get allocated to the state.”

Nearly 30,000 vaccines have been administered, and about 100 people have received both required doses.

Here’s a look at the tentative schedule.

The 1A group is 19,265 front-line health care workers and long-term care workers, and the 1B group is 10,867 long-term care residents.

1A is largely done with at least the first dose, 1B is in process and 1C — nearly 50,000 first responders and correctional officers — has started.

The 1D group is more than 265,000 people. In addition to older South Dakotans and those with underlying health conditions, it includes residents in congregate settings, teachers and school staff and funeral service workers. The plan for distribution to those people will depend on what the allocation looks like at that point, the state said.

This county-by-county map shows which health care providers will be tasked with vaccine distribution in each county.

“You can expect this chart will be updated again as we get more information,” Malsam-Rysdon said.

“We’re very pleased people in South Dakota are wanting the vaccine and getting the vaccine.”

There have been no reports of vaccine being wasted because of temperature issues or lack of people to dose, the state said.

The state stressed people need to continue to be tested, especially if they are close contacts of people who test positive. Free at-home, saliva-based testing is still available through covid.sd.gov.

The U.K. strain has been identified in five states and not yet in South Dakota.

“South Dakota does continue to partner with CDC and communicates with other states to quickly identify any mutations,” said Dr. Josh Clayton, state epidemiologist. “At this time, we’re not concerned about it affecting vaccine effectiveness.”

There are 16 confirmed influenza cases in the state, “which is a very low level of activity for us,” said Clayton, adding the majority of influenza has peaked in February.

“Just want folks to keep in mind there are other respiratory pathogens out there.”