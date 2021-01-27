State receives more vaccine, moves up some projections

0 shares Share

Jan. 27, 2021

It’s not a huge increase — but every bit helps.

The state of South Dakota found out this week its next allocation of COVID-19 vaccine will be 12,800 doses. That’s an increase from the 11,000 per week it had been receiving.

For the remainder of this week, vaccination will focus on those 80 and older before progressing to those 75 and older in the weeks ahead.

Here’s who currently is being vaccinated and who is next:

More than 60,000 South Dakotans have received at least one dose of the two-shot vaccine so far.

All who have registered will be getting an updated chart showing potential availability.

“Given the allocation and progress being made and needing to really look hard at how fast we can get through those priority populations, you will see the chart and timeline updated,” Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said.

“We expect as our allocation continues and we’re able to get that initial group vaccinated we’ll be able to drop the age group in five-year increments in future weeks.”

The timetable is “fluid” and subject to allocation, but here’s how it currently looks:

The group 1D includes about 250,000 people, so it will still take time to work through it. The state plans to ask for volunteers to help with the vaccination process as it ramps up.

South Dakota’s downward trend of COVID-19 cases continues.

“In the past seven days, we have seen 221 cases per day from Jan. 21-27, and this compares to double that number, 443 cases per day, that we were experiencing on Dec. 21-27, so we do continue that downward trend of cases,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Josh Clayton. “But it’s also important to note we’re still seeing substantial community transmission in several South Dakota counties.”

So far, the COVID-19 variants making their way into the U.S. from other countries have not been detected in South Dakota.