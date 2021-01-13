State: Those 80 and older will be next for COVID-19 vaccines

0 shares Share

Jan. 13, 2021

Nearly 8,000 South Dakotans have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine – and more is on the way.

“Last week, we had 100 people that had completed the two-dose series, so we are definitely making significant progress,” Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said.

The federal government has said it plans to release any doses that have been held at the federal level to states, “with the goal of getting shots into arms,” she added.

“We are waiting for final details about exactly what that will look like, but I can assure if this happens and when this happens, we are prepared to mobilize very quickly.”

Vaccinators are “actively preparing” at the local level, she said.

There are 11,100 doses coming for next week, which is consistent with what the state has been receiving.

Vaccinations for the population called 1C, which includes emergency responders and some health care workers, are significantly done, and by next week the state plans to move into group 1D.

“So we’re excited about that,” Malsam-Rysdon said.

The 1D population is more than 250,000 people, so the process will start with those 80 and older and those at highest risk of poor health outcomes if they were to contract COVID-19. The rest of 1D includes those 65 and older, those with two or more underlying medical conditions, residents in congregate settings, education workers and funeral service workers.

“We will make sure there are reserves for that second dose for people who have already received a first dose or are in the queue for that or that the supply will be adequate,” Malsam-Rysdon said.

Residents of Minnehaha and Lincoln counties will be able to receive vaccines through Avera Health and Sanford Health. The health systems are reaching out to those who have electronic medical records, and there will be more information released for those who aren’t patients at either system but are eligible to receive their vaccines. There is no cost to individuals for the vaccine.

Residents are encouraged to be tested for the coronavirus and take advantage of the free at-home testing covered by the state, she added.

While South Dakota’s new cases and deaths are down significantly from their mid-November peak, “the burden of COVID-19 within the United States is still very high,” state epidemiologist Josh Clayton said. People need to continue monitoring their health, he said.

The state is monitoring for the new strains of COVID-19 that are circulating worldwide. The strain from the United Kingdom has been identified in 10 states, including Minnesota, but not in South Dakota, he said.