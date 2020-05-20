EmBe announces Tribute to Women winners

0 shares Share

May 20, 2020

EmBe has named nine people as winners in its annual Tribute to Women awards.

The awards were given out May 19 in a virtual ceremony.

“Tribute lifts the good work being done in the community,” said Jennifer Smith Hoesing, EmBe’s chief development officer. “It has never been more important to shine a light on the people who work to make our community strong and resilient.”

The winners are:

Banking and Finance: Dawn Duerksen, Citibank

Business Achievement: Kimberly Erickson, Business Continuity Services

Community Service: Micki Lundin, Avera

EmBeliever Award: Dr. Ashley Briggs, Sanford Health

Government and Law: Jill Franken, city of Sioux Falls

Healthcare and STEM: Jyoti Angal, Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center

Humanities & Education: Wendy Otheim, Brookings School District

Young Woman of Achievement: Del’Inkka Beaudoin, Swamp Daddy’s Cajun Kitchen

Sylvia Henkin Mentoring Award: Mary Sand, Avera