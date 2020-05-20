EmBe announces Tribute to Women winners

May 20, 2020
EmBe has named nine people as winners in its annual Tribute to Women awards.
The awards were given out May 19 in a virtual ceremony.
“Tribute lifts the good work being done in the community,” said Jennifer Smith Hoesing, EmBe’s chief development officer. “It has never been more important to shine a light on the people who work to make our community strong and resilient.”
The winners are:
Banking and Finance: Dawn Duerksen, Citibank
Business Achievement: Kimberly Erickson, Business Continuity Services
Community Service: Micki Lundin, Avera
EmBeliever Award: Dr. Ashley Briggs, Sanford Health
Government and Law: Jill Franken, city of Sioux Falls
Healthcare and STEM: Jyoti Angal, Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center
Humanities & Education: Wendy Otheim, Brookings School District
Young Woman of Achievement: Del’Inkka Beaudoin, Swamp Daddy’s Cajun Kitchen
Sylvia Henkin Mentoring Award: Mary Sand, Avera
