Empire Mall to close until March 29

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

March 18, 2020

The Empire Mall is closing until March 29 as part of a nationwide closure from owner Simon.

Simon announced that after “extensive discussions with federal, state and local officials and in recognition of the need to address the spread of COVID-19,” it will close all retail properties, including The Empire Mall at 7 p.m. March 18 until March 29.

“The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance, and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” said chairman and CEO David Simon.

Several individual stores within the mall had already closed or reduced hours.