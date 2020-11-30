Fernson’s Twin Bing beer is back

0 shares Share



Starting tonight, Fernson Brewing Co. is taking pre-orders for its biggest batch of Twin Bing Stout to date.

The Sioux Falls brewery made 120 barrels of the limited-edition beer – four times the size of its initial brew in April, which sold out online within hours and disappeared quickly from retailers. A second release in May yielded 90 barrels.

The beer is inspired by the popular candy bar made by Sioux City-based Palmer Candy Co., which gave its blessing to the recipe.

Here’s how Fernson describes it: “We brewed a sweet candy bar stout with malted oats for nuttiness, flaked oats for creaminess, roasted malts, raspberries and cherries, cacao nibs and milk sugar to get a tasty milk chocolate base. We borrowed our finishing touch from the confectionary masters–Madagascar vanilla beans.”

The beer is sold in true “twin” form as a two-pack.

Twin Bing Stout will be available at fernson.com beginning at 5 p.m. and can be picked up Friday with a drive-thru lane at the north-side brewery. Retailers in the Sioux Falls area will start selling the beer on Friday. It will be on shelves in other areas of South Dakota and northwest Iowa on Dec. 11.

If you missed out on the other releases, don’t hesitate this time.

“The Dec. 4 batch will be the last for a while,” the brewery said in a post on its website.

Another local Twin Bing collaboration was released earlier this month. Stensland Family Farms started packaging its Twin Bing Ice Cream by the quart.

It’s available in Stensland’s retail stores and at Palmer’s retail store in Sioux City. The creamery near Larchwood, Iowa, plans to distribute it through other retailers, “but we’re keeping it to ourselves due to demand at the moment,” said Leah Moller, a Stensland family owner who manages retail operations and marketing.