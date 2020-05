0 shares Share

May 11, 2020

Hannah’s Hallmark Shop in the Western Mall is closing.

The final day for the greeting card and gift shop will be June 30, owner Sandy McIlravy said.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.

All merchandise is marked at a 25 percent discount.

The shop was the only remaining Hallmark Gold Crown store in Sioux Falls. Linda Lee’s Hallmark Shop in The Empire Mall closed in July 2018.