Western/work wear store in The Empire Mall closes

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

May 11, 2020

Renegade in The Empire Mall has closed.

The Nebraska-based Western and work wear store expanded to Sioux Falls in 2016.

“Due to the effects of the COVID-19 virus, the past 45 days have been extremely challenging across the entire country,” the company said in a statement May 6. “Like many others, Renegade Stores has faced never-seen-before wellness and fiscal challenges. These challenges have forced us to make the very difficult decision to permanently close our Sioux Falls, South Dakota, store location in The Empire Mall, effective immediately. Sadly, we were not able to do any business in that store location since the middle of March. During this time, bills and obligations continued to pile up.

“Our Sioux Falls store has seen consistent growth over the last few years, but as a young store was still in a very fragile state. This, magnified by the impact of COVID-19 and lack of resources, has made it impossible for us to continue operating in that location. This decision is extremely difficult as the Renegade customers, the Sioux Falls staff and our Sioux Falls business partners have become family. … We again offer a special thank-you to all our Sioux Falls employees. If you are hiring, we have some great ones that this has unfortunately displaced.”

The Empire Mall closed March 18 and reopened May 8.

Renegade will honor all gift cards and layaways. Customers can shop online, at the Norfolk store or by calling 888-371-0866.

Renegade plans to open a temporary overstock location in Norfolk on June 1 in the same retail center where its store is located.

“So starting on June 1 and running for no more than 90 days, you will have a chance to save like never before on up to $600,000 in excess overstock Western and work apparel, footwear and accessories. You will also be able to reserve and purchase over $75,000 in overstock store fixtures and furniture.”