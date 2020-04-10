Health Department warns of potential COVID-19 exposure at two Sioux Falls businesses

- Retail
April 10, 2020
State health officials are alerting residents that employees at two Sioux Falls businesses reported working while infected with COVID-19.
An employee at the Get-n-Go at 33rd Street and Minnesota Avenue reported working April 4-6 while able to transmit the virus. The employee worked during these times:
An employee at Lewis Drug at 37th Street and Minnesota Avenue reported working April 5 and 6 while able to transmit the virus. The employee worked during these times:
Because of the risk of exposure, customers who visited the these locations during the designated dates should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the date they visited.
A CDC screening tool is available at covid.sd.gov, which can help recommend when to call a medical provider if symptoms arise.
