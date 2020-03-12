Hy-Vee makes adjustments for COVID-19, increases stocking efforts

76 shares Share

March 12, 2020

Hy-Vee is enhancing sanitization in its stores, making some adjustments in food service areas and working with suppliers to restock inventory.

The grocer detailed its response to COVID-19 in an email to customers.

It said employees “are regularly cleaning and disinfecting surfaces, placing extra emphasis on high-touch surfaces like door handles, PIN pads at the checkout, restrooms and other high-touch areas.”

Sanitizing wipes are available for customer use near all entrances, and hand sanitizer stations are located throughout the stores. Food service areas continue to be sanitized regularly as per FDA food code requirements.

“The CDC and FDA have indicated that the coronavirus spread is not related to food. Our food service areas are still operating as usual, preparing and serving food per customer order,” the statement said. “However, we have stopped sampling events in our stores and transitioned our salad bars to prepackaged items.”

For now, customers are not allowed to use personal/reusable cups to refill fountain drinks, tea or coffee in any of the convenience stores or dining areas. If you have a cup that allows for a discount, it will be applied, but customers need to use a new cup each time. Starbucks has already implemented a very similar practice for its coffee refills inside Hy-Vee stores.

“We understand that many of you want to prepare during this time by stocking up on essential supplies. While we may have limited quantities available of certain items due to increased demand, we are working closely with our suppliers to make sure we have enough supplies to meet our shoppers’ needs,” Hy-Vee said.

“We are reaching out beyond our traditional supply channels to make sure we have the items you want. Our employees also are increasing their stocking efforts as we keep up with customer demand. As always, if you are looking for a certain product and can’t find it at your Hy-Vee store, simply ask one of the managers, and we will do everything we can to find it for you.”

The Aisles Online service offers an option for customers looking to purchase their grocery essentials without entering a store, it said. You can choose to pick up your order at your local store, where an employee will bring it to your vehicle or use Hy-Vee’s delivery service.

“Please know that our Aisles Online delivery drivers also are taking extra precautions during this time and will not enter your home with your groceries so they can maintain a safe distance during the drop-off,” Hy-Vee said.