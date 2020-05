0 shares Share

Josiah’s is coming back.

The downtown restaurant and coffeehouse announced it will reopen with carryout and curbside service starting May 4 from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. through May 7.

On May 8, assuming the Sioux Falls City Council approves an ordinance this coming week, restaurants and bars will be able to reopen with patrons spaced apart.

Josiah’s then plans to be open from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily including dine-in seating.

Josiah’s closed March 21.