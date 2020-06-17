Kay Jewelers closes Empire Mall store as other retailers are slow to reopen

0 shares Share

June 17, 2020

Kay Jewelers in The Empire Mall is permanently closed.

The store is among at least 150 locations operated by Signet Jewelers that will not reopen after being temporarily shut down in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Signet, which also owns Zales and other brands, plans to close an additional 150 stores by early next year, according to information in the retailer’s quarterly earnings.

Kay Jewelers customers are being referred to the Dawley Farm Village store, which will reopen Friday, said David Bouffard, vice president of corporate affairs for Signet.

Zales in The Empire Mall reopened June 13.

While most other jewelers at the mall are now back open, other accessories stores including Claire’s and Oakley are still closed.

Claire’s has a sign posted directing customers to sister store Icing.

Bath & Body Works has posted that it plans to reopen Friday. Its east-side store is back open.

Cosmetics store Bare Minerals is among the retailers that have reopened in the past week.

Other mall stores that remain closed include Banana Republic, Gap, Bohme boutique, Yankee Candle and Build-a-Bear Workshop.

At the food court, Firehouse Subs appears to be permanently closed. The location, which opened almost two years ago, is no longer listed on the company’s website. The chain’s other two locations in Sioux Falls remain open.

Taco John’s, Leann Chin and Villa Italian Kitchen are still closed, and the rest of the restaurants are open.