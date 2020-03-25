Look’s Marketplace closes because of COVID-19 contact

0 shares Share

March 25, 2020

Acting with an “abundance of caution,” Look’s Marketplace announced Wednesday that it is closed temporarily because an employee — who “has not tested positive for COVID-19” — had contact with someone who was infected with the coronavirus, according to the CDC.

“Out of an abundance of caution for our employees and guests and to limit the spread of the coronavirus, we have decided to temporarily close down until we know with certainty that this employee is free of COVID-19,” the owners said in a post on social media.

“As always, we take the health of our employees, guests and our placement in the community with the (utmost) importance. We appreciate your continued support while we navigate through these challenging times. We apologize for an inconveniences. We look forward to serving you again soon.”