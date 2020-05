0 shares Share

May 28, 2020

M.B. Haskett Delicatessen, one of the first restaurants to temporarily close as concerns over COVID-19 reached Sioux Falls in mid-March, is reopening this weekend.

The downtown restaurant has reduced its capacity by half and is encouraging customers to call ahead to be placed on a seating list.

Temporary hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the weekend and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

Several other downtown restaurants and bars are in the process of reopening:

Fernson Downtown: Reopened limited seating in the taproom and on the patio May 22. The kitchen remains closed. Hours are 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 1 to 8 p.m. on the weekend.

Reopened limited seating in the taproom and on the patio May 22. The kitchen remains closed. Hours are 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 1 to 8 p.m. on the weekend. Jacky’s Restaurant: Reopened May 22.

Reopened May 22. Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen: Reopened Monday. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The dining room is closed but the patio is open.

Reopened Monday. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The dining room is closed but the patio is open. Mamas Ladas: Reopened Tuesday for takeout. Hours are 11:15 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Reopened Tuesday for takeout. Hours are 11:15 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Mamas Phried & Phillies: Reopened Tuesday for takeout. Hours are 11:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Reopened Tuesday for takeout. Hours are 11:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The Bonus Round Downtown: Monday.

Monday. Falls Landing Bar & Grill: Monday.

Monday. The Market: June 3.

June 3. Parlour Ice Cream House: June 5.

June 5. Twisted Sisters Sweetz: Retail hours will begin June 13.

Retail hours will begin June 13. The Treasury: Reopening soon.

