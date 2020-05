0 shares Share

May 15, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Dawley Farm Village.

There are more stores and services reopening at Dawley Farm Village.

Burlington opened to a big crowd today, with much of the store 50 percent off.

Famous Footwear and maurices are back open, too, as is Christopher & Banks.

Need a haircut, a manicure or a massage? There are more businesses offering that, too, as A Perfect 10 Nail & Beauty Bar, The Barbershop and Massage Envy have returned.

Check store websites or call first to confirm hours as needed or make appointments.