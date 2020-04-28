Nearly half of Sioux Falls residents feeling anxious, depressed during COVID-19

0 shares Share

April 28, 2020

COVID-19 is bringing mental health challenges to nearly half of Sioux Falls residents, according to the SiouxFalls.Business COVID-19 reader survey.

Nearly 900 readers shared insight into how they’re working, living, entertaining and coping during COVID-19 in an open survey conducted by SiouxFalls.Business in partnership with the Augustana Research Institute.

Sioux Falls Confronts COVID-19 was taken from April 6-12. It is not a scientific survey, but it does include representation from all age groups. Respondents were about 70 percent female and 30 percent male.

Our respondents also reflect a few populations. They are most likely English speakers. They are more likely to own a home. And they likely are engaged with news, or they would not have found the survey. So, keep those things in mind to avoid thinking this survey should stand as representative for the entire community.

We asked our respondents to weigh in, among other things, on the effect COVID-19 has had on their mental and emotional well-being.

Forty-seven percent said they have struggled with loneliness, anxiety or depression since the pandemic began.

“Anxiety (builds) as numbers climb,” one respondent said. “I go outside and walk and connect with nature.”

We then asked them what strategy helps and received a broad range of approaches. Themes included talking with family and friends, limiting news and social media exposure, outdoor time and prayer.

Other candid responders shared they’re making “dumb purchases,” “eating sweets” and turning to “a good cry and my dogs.”

Several people said drinking is their strategy for dealing with pandemic-related stressors.

Someone else got a puppy.

“Doing something fun to get your mind off of stuff,” another said. “My family has been doing a lot of puzzles and playing a lot of card games.”

And speaking of family time, we also asked those isolating with a partner what it has done for the relationship. Most said it has not negatively affected it. Instead of making it harder, more said the time together has strengthened their relationship.

“(My) husband does not want to deal with the ‘drama.’ Ugh,” one respondent said. “I call a friend or listen to (Mayor Paul) TenHaken’s updates.”

We sat down with Helpline CEO Janet Kittams for a closer look at what the 211 organization is experiencing as the community struggles with the pandemic and what resources are available.

Here are other ways Sioux Falls residents said they are coping mentally and emotionally, in their own words:

“Reaching out to family and friends through FaceTime, talking with my fiance, staying busy with house projects and working out each day.”

“Phone calls, video chatting, using social media apps to meet new people from around the world.”

“I’m trying therapy weekly, new drugs and listening to soothing music. So far none of it helps a ton, but better than nothing.”

“I take CBD oil and crochet.”

“I’m trying to make sure I work out at home since I can’t go to the gym anymore, but it’s a hard habit to re-establish in a different environment. I’m also trying to cope by finding creative outlets like making artwork or trying new recipes.”

“I have eight-hour loops of ocean waves on YouTube during the day – play it on my smart TV – no news until 6 p.m., and I also stay off the internet as much as I can during the day.”

“With the warmer weather, I’ve taken up indoor gardening, and I placed a bird feeder outside. I’m hoping to go outside often.”

“Trying to remember others have it worse than I do. I am blessed to still have a job and income coming in.”

If you’re struggling with anxiety, depression or other stressors, there are numerous resources in the community. Call 211 to get connected or if you need to talk through your challenges with someone.

LSS of South Dakota also has a program to help South Dakotans who have been financially impacted by the pandemic and are looking for behavioral health counseling. It’s offering telehealth services. To make an appointment, call 855-334-2953 or go to intake.lsssd.org.

